EU calls for restraint, calm amid Israel-Palestinian clashes

The EU's foreign policy chief has urged all parties involved to exercise restraint during the holiday season.

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 8, 2023 12:06
Israeli security personnel work at the scene of a shooting attack in central Tel Aviv, Israel March 9, 2023. (photo credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)
Israeli security personnel work at the scene of a shooting attack in central Tel Aviv, Israel March 9, 2023.
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Saturday condemned the escalating violence between Israel and the Palestinians, urging all parties to exercise restraint and promote calm for the ongoing religious holidays.

Israeli-Palestinian tensions mounted after an Italian tourist was killed and five people were wounded in a car ramming in Tel Aviv on Friday following a shooting attack in the occupied West Bank that killed two Israeli sisters.

European Union's response to ongoing terrorism in Israel

"Israel has the right to defend itself. At the same time, any response must be proportionate. The EU calls for an immediate end to the ongoing violence. Everything must be done to prevent the conflict from spreading," Borrell said in a statement.

The aftermath of a terror ramming in the Tel Aviv promenade area, April 7, 2023 (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI) The aftermath of a terror ramming in the Tel Aviv promenade area, April 7, 2023 (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)

"We urge all parties to exercise maximum restraint, to avoid further escalation and promote calm for the ongoing religious holidays," he said.

The Muslim holy month of Ramadan, Judaism's Passover and Christian Easter are all occurring this month.



