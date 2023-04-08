The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
US strongly condemn terror attacks in Tel Aviv, Jordan Valley

The US State Departement condemned the two terror attacks on Friday, in which three people were killed and many other wounded, including tourists.

By OMRI NAHMIAS
Published: APRIL 8, 2023 04:06
The aftermath of a terror ramming in the Tel Aviv promenade area, April 7, 2023. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
The aftermath of a terror ramming in the Tel Aviv promenade area, April 7, 2023.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

WASHINGTON - The US strongly condemned the recent terror attacks in Tel Aviv and the Jordan Valley.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the victims’ families and loved ones, and wish a full recovery to the injured," said Vedant Patel, US State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson.

"The three horrific attacks today, in which three were killed and at least eight others wounded, affected citizens of Israel, Italy, and the United Kingdom," he noted. 

Civilians were targeted

He went on to say that "the targeting of innocent civilians of any nationality is unconscionable."

"The United States stands with the government and people of Israel," Patel continued. "We are in close contact with our Israeli partners and reaffirm our enduring commitment to their security," he added. 

The aftermath of a terror shooting in the Jordan Valley on April 7, 2023 (credit: ZAKA) The aftermath of a terror shooting in the Jordan Valley on April 7, 2023 (credit: ZAKA)

On Friday evening, a 36-year-old Italian citizen was murdered and seven were injured in two terror attacks carried out by the same terrorist in Tel Aviv.

Earlier on Friday, two Israelis from Efrat were murdered and one was seriously wounded in a shooting attack near Hamra in the Jordan Valley.



