Avoid using public phone charging stations, FBI warns

Federal Bureau of Investigation officials are cautioning travelers and shoppers to steer clear of public free phone charging stations, warning that “bad actors” hack these to install malware and tracking software onto computers and phones.

“Bad actors have figured out ways to use public USB ports to introduce malware and monitoring software onto devices,” FBI officials announced in a tweet.

“Carry your own charger and USB cord and use an electrical outlet instead,” the FBI officials said.

