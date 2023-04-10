The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Avoid using public phone charging stations, FBI warns

“Bad actors have figured out ways to use public USB ports to introduce malware and monitoring software onto devices,” FBI officials announced in a tweet.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 10, 2023 23:44
Cellphone being charged. (photo credit: FLICKR)
Cellphone being charged.
(photo credit: FLICKR)

Federal Bureau of Investigation officials are cautioning travelers and shoppers to steer clear of public free phone charging stations, warning that “bad actors” hack these to install malware and tracking software onto computers and phones.

“Bad actors have figured out ways to use public USB ports to introduce malware and monitoring software onto devices,” FBI officials announced in a tweet.

“Carry your own charger and USB cord and use an electrical outlet instead,” the FBI officials said.



