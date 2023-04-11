The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Did a journalist lose her job for quoting Snoop Dogg on air?

A Mississippi morning news anchor seemingly lost her job for quoting Snoop Dogg's phrase "fo shizzle, my n****e" while live on air.

By WALLA! CULTURE
Published: APRIL 11, 2023 16:36
Rapper Snoop Dogg speaks during a news conference about his upcoming performance at the halftime show of Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles, California, US. February 10, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/NATHAN FRANDINO)
Rapper Snoop Dogg speaks during a news conference about his upcoming performance at the halftime show of Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles, California, US. February 10, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/NATHAN FRANDINO)

A morning news anchor for Mississippi NBC affiliate WLBT might be out of a job after quoting a song by the rapper Snoop Dogg on air, according to local media outlets.

The news anchor, Barbie Bassett, was part of a discussion on Snoop Dogg's line of wines, humorously used the phrase "fo shizzle, my n****e," a slang term associated with and popularized by the iconic rapper that was meant to be an embellishment of "for sure, my n****r."

The word "n****r," usually abbreviated as just the N-word, is a racial slur often directed towards people of color, specifically black people, and is considered highly offensive, especially when used by someone white.

Bassett, who is white, has yet to respond to the incident.

Mississippi news anchor's history of racial slur scandals

This isn't the first time Bassett has been entangled in scandals regarding racism. 

Rapper Snoop Dogg receives his star on the ''Hollywood Walk of Fame'' in Los Angeles, California, U.S., November 19, 2018. (credit: MIKE BLAKE/ REUTERS)Rapper Snoop Dogg receives his star on the ''Hollywood Walk of Fame'' in Los Angeles, California, U.S., November 19, 2018. (credit: MIKE BLAKE/ REUTERS)

Back in 2011, Bassett said the N-word on Twitter.

In October 2022, she issued an apology after referring to black reporter Carmen Poe's "grandmammy," a phrase also associated with racism.

"Though not intentional, I now understand how my comment was both insensitive and hurtful. I have apologized to Carmen Poe," she said at the time.

"I can’t mend the hurt my comment caused. I pray you’ll forgive me and that you’ll extend grace through this awful mistake."

Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report



