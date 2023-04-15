The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Podcast
Jerusalem Post World News

Russian officials tried to use Putin's cancer to 'throw' Ukraine war - leaked intel

A Pentagon leaked document claimed that Putin has cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy.

By ARIELLA MARSDEN
Published: APRIL 15, 2023 18:22
RUSSIA’S PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the government at the Kremlin, last month. He has claimed that the economy has shrugged off the sanctions. (photo credit: Sputnik/Kremlin/Reuters)
RUSSIA’S PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the government at the Kremlin, last month. He has claimed that the economy has shrugged off the sanctions.
(photo credit: Sputnik/Kremlin/Reuters)

Russian President Vladimir Putin has cancer, and the Russian army's chief of staff will use this to sabotage the war while Putin undergoes therapy, according to one of the documents from the Pentagon leak, The Independent reported on Friday.

Regarding an offensive strategy discussed in the document, The Independent quotes the paper saying that “according to [redacted source], the plan for “the offensive” (no further information) was suspected to be a strategy devised to sabotage Putin.”

While the source's name is redacted, the document went on to say that they quoted an anonymous Russian source with ties to the Kremlin.

Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov reportedly concocted the plan together with Russian National Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev as a way to purposely lose and end the war with Ukraine while Putin was "unable to influence the war effort" because of his treatment.

There have been rumors of Putin's cancer in the past

Rumors that Putin has cancer and is undergoing treatment have been going around since long before the documents were leaked. Reports months ago claimed that Putin was battling the disease. The reports pointed to a couple of months last year when Putin was seemingly out of the public eye and claimed that during that time, he was undergoing treatment.

Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev (L) looks at President Vladimir Putin during a meeting with the BRICS countries' senior officials in charge of security matters at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, May 26, 2015. (credit: SERGEI KARPUKHIN/REUTERS) Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev (L) looks at President Vladimir Putin during a meeting with the BRICS countries' senior officials in charge of security matters at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, May 26, 2015. (credit: SERGEI KARPUKHIN/REUTERS)

According to Sky News, information leaked from Russia claimed that the Russian president was battling Parkinson's disease last November and would not have been able to continue in his role if not for foreign treatment. 

The rumors preceded these reports even and began a few years ago when Russian media reported that the Russian president traveled with a team of doctors at all times between 2016 and 2017.

Putin's health has also come into question at times after people noticed his leg shaking in a video of him speaking and other such events. There has also been speculation that he sends lookalikes to go to places instead of him like when he visited Mariupol a few weeks ago.

Neither Putin nor the Kremlin has confirmed any reports of the president suffering from any diseases including cancer and Parkinson's disease.

The Russia-Ukraine war was a central topic of many of the Pentagon documents that were leaked last week. The topics range from data on the war to information on international aid to Ukraine including one paper that outlined scenarios in which Israel may send military aid to Ukraine.



Tags Russia cancer Vladimir Putin Ukraine-Russia War
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Iran kickstarts multi-front Middle East war against Israel - analysis

Israeli soldiers near the border with Lebanon, in northern Israel, April 7, 2023
2

Muslim world must unite against Israel, Erdogan says to Iran's Raisi

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends a ceremony to mark an increase in capacity at a natural gas storage facility in Silivri near Istanbul, Turkey, December 16, 2022.
3

One killed, 7 wounded in ramming terror attack in Tel Aviv

The aftermath of a terror ramming in the Tel Aviv promenade area, April 7, 2023
4

IDF calls up Air Force reservists amid terror attacks, rocket barrages

Israeli Air Forces struck Hamas cells in the Gaza Strip after a day of rocket barrages fired by Hamas, April 7, 2023
5

Russian warship spotted in Saudi Arabian port

Russian warships sail along the Neva River during a rehearsal for the Navy Day parade in Saint Petersburg, Russia July 21, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by