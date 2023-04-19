Russia irate after Moldova summons envoy to expel embassy staff

The smallest European nation of Moldova summoned the Russian ambassador on Wednesday to declare a member of embassy staff persona non grata, prompting Moscow to complain.

Government press secretary Daniel Voda told reporters the decision was connected to the actions of embassy staff towards Moldovan border guards who denied entry to a regional Russian politician at Chisinau airport this week.

Moldova, which applied to join the European Union last year alongside its neighbor Ukraine, has repeatedly accused Russia of trying to destabilize the country, something Moscow denies.

Moldova to Russia: Don't meddle in internal affairs

Moldova told Russian politicians not to meddle in its internal affairs on Monday after barring Rustam Minnikhanov, governor of Russia's Tatarstan region. Police said he aimed to bolster support for a pro-Russian candidate standing in a regional election.

The state flag of Moldova (L) flies outside the country's embassy in central Moscow, Russia December 18, 2017 (credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV)

Russian ambassador Oleg Vasnetsov said he had not received answers to why the embassy employee was being kicked out and why Minnikhanov had been barred.

"We consider these actions to be unfriendly steps towards our country," he told reporters.