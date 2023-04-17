The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Wiesenthal Center urges Moldova to remove antisemite, Nazi monuments

The monuments honor a 'notorious antisemite' and events which led to the slaughter of 150,000 Bessarabian Jews.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 17, 2023 05:55

Updated: APRIL 17, 2023 06:10
Moldova's national flag is seen in central Chisinau, Moldova (photo credit: GLEB GARANICH / REUTERS)
Moldova's national flag is seen in central Chisinau, Moldova
(photo credit: GLEB GARANICH / REUTERS)

The Simon Wiesenthal Center turned to Moldovan President Maia Sandu with an urgent request to remove two monuments which honor "fanatic Romanian antisemites and Nazi collaborators" and "commemorate events which led to... mass murder" in a letter sent on Sunday.

The Center's Director of Eastern European Affairs, Holocaust historian Dr. Efraim Zuroff, explained in the letter which monuments were meant and why they were deemed problematic.

The first monument is a bust that was recently placed in Moldova's capital Chisinau, in the Alley of Classics in Stephan the Great Central Park. It depicts former Romanian Prime Minister Octavian Goga, who in his time enacted laws that deprived a third of the country's Jews of their citizenship and co-founded the National Christian Party, which carried a Swastika in its emblem and carried out antisemitic violence - "a notorious antisemite," according to Zuroff.

The Romanian government recently removed a bust of Goga for the above-mentioned reasons, Zuroff added.

The second monument, which Zuroff calls "extremely offensive and insulting," is located in the Valea Morilor Park in Chisinau. It is part of a larger memorial, which commemorates the "liberation" of the Bessarabia and Northern Bukovina regions by the Romanian army, in the process of which 150,000 of the former 205,000 Jews of Bessarabia were murdered.

An abandoned building of the National Hotel is seen painted in Ukrainian national colors in Chisinau, Moldova February 27, 2022. (credit: VLADISLAV CULIOMZA / REUTERS) An abandoned building of the National Hotel is seen painted in Ukrainian national colors in Chisinau, Moldova February 27, 2022. (credit: VLADISLAV CULIOMZA / REUTERS)

The sufferings of Bessarabian Jews

In 1941, soldiers of the German Einsatzgruppen extermination detachments and Romanian forces carried out the collection and mass execution of Jews of Bessarabia – in particular, residents of Soroca, the village of Capresti and its surrounding villages, and Ukraine.

Recently, a new monument was opened at the site near Soroca where 6,300 Jews were executed during the Holocaust.

This region has held tragic memories for Jews even before the Holocaust. Chisinau, then called Kishinev, was the capital of Bessarabia in Czarist Russia, more than a century ago.

The town had a large Jewish population – 50,000 Jews lived there. On April 6 and 7, 1903 – during Easter – Russian peasants attacked the Jewish community in a pogrom remembered for all time for its savagery. The Russian authorities did nothing to stop the attack that was sparked by rumors of Jews kidnapping and murdering a Christian child as part of Jewish ritual. Forty nine Jews were hacked to death, 500 injured, and the pogromists destroyed the town’s Jewish quarter. Worldwide condemnation of the attack followed but did not prevent a pogrom in Kishinev two years later.

Zvika Klein and Eli Kavon contributed to this story.



Tags Anti-Semitism Holocaust Nazis romania Wiesenthal Center Moldova
