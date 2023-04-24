The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Russian, Egyptian pleasure yacht missing in Red Sea with five aboard

The 30 Minutes sent its last signal on Tuesday night off the coast of Jizan - a port in southern Saudi Arabia near the Yemen border - owner Dmitriy Chuguevskiy told Reuters on Monday.

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 24, 2023 20:39
A view of Red Sea is seen through a window of a cruise ship during a leasure trip to Red Sea, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, September 20, 2021. Picture taken September 20, 2021 (photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMMED BENMANSOUR)
A view of Red Sea is seen through a window of a cruise ship during a leasure trip to Red Sea, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, September 20, 2021. Picture taken September 20, 2021
(photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMMED BENMANSOUR)

A private yacht with three Russians and two Egyptians on board has been reported missing in the Red Sea near the coast of Yemen for several days by its owner and the Russian embassy in Saudi Arabia.

It was not immediately clear what had happened to the pleasure yacht named 30 Minutes which its owner said was heading to Djibouti to be sent onwards by ship to Dubai.

The ship, which its owner said was registered in Panama, was not fitted with the standard AIS ship tracking system that shipping data trackers use.

Cause for concern

Several vessels have been attacked in recent years off the coast of Yemen which has been torn apart by an eight-year conflict between the Iran-aligned Houthi group, which controls north Yemen and the coast near where the ship is believed to have been, and a Saudi Arabia-led military coalition which backs Yemen's internationally recognised government.

The 30 Minutes sent its last signal on Tuesday night off the coast of Jizan - a port in southern Saudi Arabia near the Yemen border - owner Dmitriy Chuguevskiy told Reuters on Monday.

GOING OUT onto the Red Sea on a private yacht. (credit: ASSAF FINCHOK, MEITAL SHARABI) GOING OUT onto the Red Sea on a private yacht. (credit: ASSAF FINCHOK, MEITAL SHARABI)

The yacht sent a distress signal to the Saudi Coastguard early on Wednesday, said Chuguevskiy, a Russian-Italian national based in the United Arab Emirates.

Saudi authorities and a spokesperson for the Saudi Arabia-led coalition fighting in Yemen did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Russian embassy in Saudi Arabia on Sunday said three Russian citizens had been on board, that it was working with Saudi authorities and a search was underway.

The US Navy's Bahrain-based Fifth Fleet said it was looking into reports, but it had not received a distress call.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), part of the Royal Navy which monitors maritime security in the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden and Arabian Sea, told Reuters it was investigating.

Records of the vessel could not be found in Equasis, a shipping database.

A European Union anti-piracy operation in the region called Operation Atalanta did not immediately respond to a request for comment.



Tags Egypt Iran Russia red sea
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Modified Mediterranean diet twice as healthy as original - Israeli study

Food is seen on a table at a restaurant at the port of El Masnou, near Barcelona May 16, 2008. The Spanish government is leading a bid to persuade UNESCO to put the Mediterranean diet on the world heritage list.
2

Iran says its navy forced US submarine to surface as it enters the Gulf

USS Ohio, a US submarine (R), is docked at a South Korea's naval base in Busan, about 420 km (262 miles) southeast of Seoul, February 26, 2008
3

Russian billionaires see wealth rise to over half a trillion dollars - Forbes

The superyacht Nord, reportedly owned by the sanctioned Russian oligarch Alexei Mordashov, is docked in the far eastern port of Vladivostok, Russia March 31, 2022.
4

Iran will destroy Tel Aviv, Haifa at slightest Israeli action - Raisi

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and military commanders watch as military equipment passes by during a ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran April 18, 2022.
5

Egyptian lawyer sues Netflix for casting Black woman as Cleopatra

The Netflix logo is seen on their office in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, US July 16, 2018.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by