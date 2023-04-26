The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Lavrov: US not honest broker, economic peace doesn’t help Palestinians

Israel’s Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan left the meeting in protest of its taking place on Israel's Remembrance Day.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: APRIL 26, 2023 21:09
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov chairs a meeting of the United Nations Security Council on "The Middle East, including the Palestinian question" at UN headquarters in New York City, US April 25, 2023 (photo credit: Mike Segar/Reuters)
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov chairs a meeting of the United Nations Security Council on "The Middle East, including the Palestinian question" at UN headquarters in New York City, US April 25, 2023
(photo credit: Mike Segar/Reuters)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov sharply criticized both the United States and Israel for failing to end the Israel-Palestinian conflict, claiming the Biden administration was not an “honest broker.” He made his comments at a United Nations Security Council meeting he chaired, on the same day as the Jewish state’s Remembrance Day for the Fallen of Israel’s Wars and Victims of Terrorism.

“Washington claims to be the only sponsor of the Middle East peace process, ignoring the fact that it has long ago lost its neutrality and impartiality – qualities that are integral for a fair broker,” Lavrov told the 15-member body in New York on Tuesday.

Russia, which holds the UNSC presidency this month, dismissed requests from Israel to change the date of the monthly meeting, during which countries often attack Israel for its treatment of the Palestinians.

More than 50 speakers took the floor in a session that began in the morning and continued into the afternoon. Moscow’s decision not to change the date of the meeting came as tensions between Moscow and Jerusalem have risen over Israel’s support for Ukraine in its war with Russia.

UNSC gatherings are typically chaired by ambassadors, so Lavrov’s presence at the meeting’s helm gave it added weight. He later told reporters in New York that holding the meeting on Israel’s Memorial Day was not a move against the Jewish state, given that Israel was on the council’s agenda on a monthly basis.

A candle left by Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan to commemorate Israel’s Memorial Day, is seen after Erdan and his delegation left a meeting of the United Nations Security Council on ''The Middle East, including the Palestinian question'' at UN headquarters in New York City, (credit: Mike Segar/Reuters)A candle left by Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan to commemorate Israel’s Memorial Day, is seen after Erdan and his delegation left a meeting of the United Nations Security Council on ''The Middle East, including the Palestinian question'' at UN headquarters in New York City, (credit: Mike Segar/Reuters)

“This wasn’t an anti-Israel event,” he said, adding that criticism was also voiced at the meeting against Palestinian terror attacks that claimed the lives of Israelis.

Lavrov calls for renewal of Israeli-Palestinian peace process

At the UNSC, Lavrov called for a renewal of the peace process, saying that economic peace cannot be a substitute for ending the conflict.

The United States and European Union have engaged in destructive efforts to substitute economic peace for genuine peace, Lavrov said, adding that the US and EU have bypassed the Palestinians to promote Arab-Israeli normalization.

“It is only the return to direct talks on all issues related to the ultimate status that can break the vicious circle of violence and radicalization and restore mutual trust,” Lavrov said.

The revival of the Middle East Quartet – made up of Russia, the UN, the US and the EU – could help with that effort, said Lavrov. He also called on the UNSC to force Israel to comply with its resolutions.

Erdan ditches UNSC meeting in protest against timing

Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan had already left the council chambers by the time Lavrov spoke.

Erdan did speak at the meeting, however, on Tuesday morning, where he lit a large memorial candle, then read out the 32 names of those killed by Palestinian violence in the last year, including citizens, foreigners, soldiers and police.

“I light this candle to honor them, and may their memory be blessed,” the ambassador told the UNSC.

“I refuse to take part in this absurd farce.... I refuse to spend this sacred day listening to lies and condemnations. This debate disgraces the fallen, and Israel will not take part in it,” he said prior to walking out.

“Today’s debate has crossed all lines. Not only am I both appalled and outraged to the very depths of my soul, but I am sad – very, very, sad.

“Today is one of the most sacred days of the year for Israel, which pauses to commemorate those lost to violence and who paid the ultimate price while defending the Jewish homeland.”

HE DESCRIBED how sirens ring out both at night and in the morning, “bringing all activity – even traffic – to a grinding halt so that every Israeli can observe two minutes of solemn silence.

“All restaurants, cafes and shops shut down, while military cemeteries are filled with hundreds of thousands of visitors paying their respects. Television programming is dedicated solely to films and reels mourning those who fell, while an entire channel runs the names of every single fallen hero,” Erdan explained.

“This day holds more sanctity to Israelis than almost any other day of the year. Yet while Israelis mourn, this council – as usual – will hear more blatant lies condemning the State of Israel and falsely painting it as the root of all the region’s problems. This could not be further from the truth,” he added.

Erdan said the council had chosen to focus on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict rather than focusing on the danger to the region and the globe from Iranian terrorism and its pursuit of a nuclear weapons program.

Iranian Ambassador to the UN Amir Saeid Iravani said that Erdan had made “unfounded claims against his country. [This was not] “surprising or unexpected... deception and lies have long been part of this regime’s toolbox.” The purpose, he claimed, was clear: to divert attention away from “the atrocity crimes committed against the Palestinian people. Therefore, such false and unfounded claims do not merit a response.”

Many of the speakers spoke about their concern over the loss of Palestinian lives. According to the UN, close to 90 Palestinians have been killed this year by Israeli security forces. In many cases, those deaths occurred during violent clashes.

Palestinian Authority Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki said that when it came to security, it was the Palestinians whose lives were in danger and for whom international protection was needed.

“Soldiers and settlers wreak havoc in our streets and in our lives. No one is safe, anywhere, anytime, not in our land, not in our streets, not in our mosques, not in our churches, not in our schools and not in our homes,” Maliki said. He called on the UN and the international community to designate Israeli civilians and settlers as a terrorist group, saying they were involved in killing innocent Palestinians.

It was now time, he said, for the UN to upgrade the Palestinian status from non-member state and recognize it as a member state of the United Nations.

“Recognize the State of Palestine.... How can any country that supports the two-state solution and peace, justify not recognizing until now the State of Palestine, without which there is no two-state solution?” he said.

“As long as Israel reaps the benefits of its occupation while we pay the cost, annexation and apartheid are the only reality we are left with. Make the occupation costly and I can assure you it will come to an end.”

He urged Israel’s allies to pressure Israel to withdraw to the pre-1967 lines as a condition of those diplomatic ties.

“Link in deeds, not words, your relations with Israel to Israel’s commitment to international law and peace,” Maliki said.



Tags Israel United Nations United States Russia sergei lavrov Palestinian UN Security Council
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Modified Mediterranean diet twice as healthy as original - Israeli study

Food is seen on a table at a restaurant at the port of El Masnou, near Barcelona May 16, 2008. The Spanish government is leading a bid to persuade UNESCO to put the Mediterranean diet on the world heritage list.
2

Iran will destroy Tel Aviv, Haifa at slightest Israeli action - Raisi

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and military commanders watch as military equipment passes by during a ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran April 18, 2022.
3

Russian billionaires see wealth rise to over half a trillion dollars - Forbes

The superyacht Nord, reportedly owned by the sanctioned Russian oligarch Alexei Mordashov, is docked in the far eastern port of Vladivostok, Russia March 31, 2022.
4

Texas beachgoers unsettled by monstrous sea creature on shore

Strange looking sea creature
5

Egyptian lawyer sues Netflix for casting Black woman as Cleopatra

The Netflix logo is seen on their office in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, US July 16, 2018.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by