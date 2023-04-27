The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
One dead, 23 wounded in Russian missile strike on Ukraine's Mykolaiv

"The high-precision weapons were aimed at private houses, a historic building, and a high-rise building. For now, we know about one dead and 23 wounded, including a child," Zelensky said

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 27, 2023 09:11
Firefighters work at a site of a building damaged by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Mykolaiv, Ukraine April 27, 2023. (photo credit: Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Mykolaiv region/Handout via REUTERS)
Firefighters work at a site of a building damaged by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Mykolaiv, Ukraine April 27, 2023.
(photo credit: Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Mykolaiv region/Handout via REUTERS)

One person was killed and 23 people, including a child, were wounded in a Russian missile strike on an apartment block and houses in the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv in the early hours of Thursday, officials said.

"At night, Russia bombarded Mykolaiv with four Kalibr missiles launched from the Black Sea," President Volodymyr Zelensky said on the Telegram app.

"The high-precision weapons were aimed at private houses, a historic building, and a high-rise building. For now, we know about one dead and 23 wounded, including a child."

A video posted by Zelensky showed badly damaged buildings with smashed windows and smoke rising above the roofs.

Regional governor Vitaliy Kim said the emergency services put out several fires caused by the missile debris and that they were clearing the rubble.

A local woman speaks on her phone as she sits on a bench next to a residential house damaged by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Mykolaiv, Ukraine April 27, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/Viktoriia Lakezina)A local woman speaks on her phone as she sits on a bench next to a residential house damaged by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Mykolaiv, Ukraine April 27, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/Viktoriia Lakezina)

Russia denies intentionally causing civilian deaths

Russia denies deliberately targeting civilians in its full-scale invasion that has killed thousands of people, uprooted millions and destroyed towns.

Mykolaiv, a shipbuilding center and port, had a population of about 470,000 people before the war. The city has suffered heavy Russian bombardments throughout the war.



