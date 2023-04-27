The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Ukraine attempted to assassinate Russia's Putin via drone - report

The attack was supposed to be carried out during a visit by Putin outside of the Russian capital, but the drone crashed before reaching him.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 27, 2023 16:03
Russian President Vladimir Putin visits aviation plant in Ulan-Ude, Buryatia republic, Russia March 14, 2023. (photo credit: Sputnik/Vladimir Gerdo/Pool via REUTERS)
Russian President Vladimir Putin visits aviation plant in Ulan-Ude, Buryatia republic, Russia March 14, 2023.
(photo credit: Sputnik/Vladimir Gerdo/Pool via REUTERS)

The Ukrainian Secret Service attempted to assassinate Russian President Vladimir Putin with a drone, but the attack failed when the drone crashed before reaching him, German newspaper Bild reported on Thursday.

The report cites a recent tweet by the Chief Editor of the Ukrainian website Khvilya, Yuriy Romanenko, who reportedly has ties to Ukrainian intelligence sources.

According to Romanenko, Ukraine used a drone of the UJ-22 type, which has a range of up to 800 km and was equipped with 17 kg of explosives. The drone managed to fly over the border and pass by Russia's air defense systems.

Putin's visit outside the capital

The drone was meant to explode and kill Putin during a visit to the Rudnevo industrial park near the capital of Moscow.

"Last week, our intelligence officers received information about Putin's trip to the industrial park in Rudnevo. I even managed to get a map of the trip around the park. This information was indirectly confirmed by Putin's personal correspondent Zarubin in his telegram," Romanenko wrote. "Accordingly, we launched a kamikaze drone, which flew through all the air defenses of the Russian Federation, and fell not far from the industrial park."

According to Bild, private Russian media confirmed a drone crash in a village east of Moscow, close to the Rudnevo industrial park.

Alleged pictures of the drone show explosive charges of the M112 type, which is also used by the US and Canadian military.

There was no comment from the Russian side, but passersby uploaded videos to Twitter on Sunday, which might show possible preparations for a visit by Putin.

Ukraine in the past repeatedly attempted to strike targets in Russian territory, frequently using drones.

In February, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he believes that Russian President Vladimir Putin will eventually be killed by a member of his inner circle.



Tags Russia ukraine Vladimir Putin Volodymyr Zelensky Ukraine-Russia War
