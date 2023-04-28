The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Taliban not invited to UN Doha meeting on Afghanistan, says UN

Last week the UN had to stress that the meeting will not focus on the possible international recognition of the Taliban administration after comments by the deputy UN chief sparked concern.

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 28, 2023 20:37

Updated: APRIL 28, 2023 20:38
A Taliban fighter stands on guard as displaced Afghan women walk into an UNHCR distribution center to receive aid supply on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan, October 28, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/ZOHRA BENSEMRA)
A Taliban fighter stands on guard as displaced Afghan women walk into an UNHCR distribution center to receive aid supply on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan, October 28, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/ZOHRA BENSEMRA)

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has not invited the Taliban administration to a meeting that he is convening with special envoys on Afghanistan from various countries in Doha next week, a UN spokesperson said on Friday.

"The Secretary-General has not extended an invitation to the de facto authorities," said UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric.

What will the gathering focus on?

Last week the United Nations had to stress that the meeting will not focus on the possible international recognition of the Taliban administration after comments by the deputy UN chief sparked concern and confusion.

The gathering in Qatar on Monday and Tuesday is instead intended to focus on reinvigorating "the international engagement around common objectives for a durable way forward on ... Afghanistan," Dujarric has said.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres addresses the media prior to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty review conference in New York City, New York, US, August 1, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/DAVID 'DEE' DELGADO)United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres addresses the media prior to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty review conference in New York City, New York, US, August 1, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/DAVID 'DEE' DELGADO)

Guterres' deputy, Amina Mohammed, had suggested last week that the meeting in Doha "could find those baby steps to put us back on the pathway to recognition."

The Taliban seized power in August 2021 as US-led forces withdrew following 20 years of war.

In December, the 193-member UN General Assembly approved postponing, for the second time, a decision on whether to recognize the Afghan Taliban administration by allowing them to send a United Nations ambassador to New York.

The UN Security Council unanimously condemned on Thursday a Taliban administration ban on Afghan women working for the United Nations in Afghanistan and called on Taliban leaders to "swiftly reverse" a crackdown on the rights of women and girls.

The Taliban says it respects women's rights in accordance with its strict interpretation of Islamic law. Taliban officials said decisions on female aid workers are an "internal issue."



Tags United Nations taliban afghanistan qatar
