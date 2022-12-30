The UN Assembly will vote on the Palestinian proposal to request a legal opinion from the International Court of Justice in The Hague regarding the "legal significance of the ongoing Israeli occupation" on Friday night.

According to the proposal, Israeli presence in Judea and Samaria and Jerusalem is illegal and asks the court to recommend the steps that the UN and the countries of the world should take against Israel due to this presence which, according to the proposal, constitutes "annexation" of the territory.

"No international body can decide that the Jewish people are "occupiers" in their own homeland. Any decision from a judicial body which receives its mandate from the morally bankrupt and politicized UN is completely illegitimate," Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan said.

"The despicable decision that is expected to be made today is a disgrace to the UN and any country that supports it. The Palestinians have refused all peace initiatives, they incite murder every day and support terrorism, and the UN helps them harm Israel. We will not take part in this disgrace and show of lies."

In light of the voting time taking place on Shabbat, Ambassador Erdan announced that he would not speak at the meeting and that the United States Mission to the UN would vote against the proposed resolution on behalf of the State of Israel.

"The decision to hold a vote that deals with Israel on Shabbat is another example of the moral decay of the UN, which prevents Israel's position from being heard in a vote whose results are predetermined," he said.

"The decision to hold a vote that deals with Israel on Shabbat is another example of the moral decay of the UN, which prevents Israel's position from being heard in a vote whose results are predetermined," Ambassador Gilad Erdan

UN General Assembly in September 202

A year ago at the UN General Assembly in September 2021, Mahmoud Abbas announced in his speech that if Israel does not withdraw to the 67 lines within a year, the Palestinians will turn to The Hague. Fridays's vote is the realization of Abbas's ultimatum.