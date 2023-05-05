The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Ukraine delegate punches Russian at Black Sea nations assembly in Ankara

Olesandr Marikovski posted a video of himself thumping the Russian and retrieving the blue and yellow flag on his Facebook page.

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 5, 2023 09:33

Updated: MAY 5, 2023 09:47
Members of Ukrainian delegation unfurl their national flag next to Olga Timofeeva, deputy head of Russian delegation, to disrupt her speech during a meeting of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (PABSEC) in Ankara, Turkey May 4, 2023. (photo credit: Edib Kurt/Turkish Grand National Assembly, TBMM/Handout via REUTERS)
Members of Ukrainian delegation unfurl their national flag next to Olga Timofeeva, deputy head of Russian delegation, to disrupt her speech during a meeting of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (PABSEC) in Ankara, Turkey May 4, 2023.
(photo credit: Edib Kurt/Turkish Grand National Assembly, TBMM/Handout via REUTERS)

A Ukrainian delegate punched a Russian delegate in the face during a gathering of Black Sea nations in the Turkish capital on Thursday, after his Ukrainian flag was snatched away to stop him photobombing a video interview with Russia's lead delegate.

Olesandr Marikovski posted a video of himself thumping the Russian and retrieving the blue and yellow flag on his Facebook page. The incident took place in a hallway of the parliament building, where the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC) assembly was being held.

Earlier in the day, some Ukrainian delegates scuffled with security officers who had tried to pull them away as they staged a protest, shouting and holding their flags next to Russia's lead delegate as she tried to address the assembly.

"I condemn this behavior that disrupts the peaceful environment that Turkey is trying to establish."

Mustafa Sentop, Turkish parliament head 
A Ukrainian service member stands on a Russian national flag, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in unknown location in Eastern Ukraine, in this handout picture released September 10, 2022. (credit: Press Service of the State Security Service of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS) A Ukrainian service member stands on a Russian national flag, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in unknown location in Eastern Ukraine, in this handout picture released September 10, 2022. (credit: Press Service of the State Security Service of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS)

Turkish condemnation of disruptive behavior

Pictures of the disturbance were posted by the Turkish parliament on its website, and Mustafa Sentop, the parliament's head, issued a stiff rebuke.

"I condemn this behavior that disrupts the peaceful environment that Turkey is trying to establish," he said.

While representatives from the 13 countries in the BSEC met on Thursday, Russian drones continued to attack the Ukrainian capital Kyiv. There are currently no peace talks to end the war, which has devastated Ukrainian towns and cities, killed thousands of people and driven millions from their homes.



Tags Turkey Russia ukraine diplomacy moscow Kyiv Ukraine-Russia War
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ancient underwater temple found off coast of Naples - report

Illustrative image of an underwater temple.
2

Drinking green tea can have dangerous consequences - Israeli study

Green tea: Can a soothing natural drink have dangerous consequences? (Illustrative)
3

The first signs of Alzheimer's appear in the eyes. Here's what they are

An illustrative image of an eye
4

Harvard researcher says he reversed his aging with these 4 steps

Can we turn back time on our aging? (Illustrative)
5

New study may explain bright light, familiar faces in near death experiences

Illustrative image of a bright light at the end of a tunnel.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by