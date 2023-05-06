Celebrations were underway in London on Saturday morning as King Charles III prepared to be crowned in a coronation ceremony that was set to be watched at Westminster by thousands.

The coronation, the first in Britain in 70 years, will see Charles take the throne after his mother Queen Elizabeth II passed away in September.

Alongside Charles, his wife Camilla will be crowned as Queen, breaking from tradition as wives of kings in the UK are usually queen consorts.

Charles and Camilla will depart for a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey at 12:20 p.m. Israeli time. They will set off in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach which will be drawn by six horses.

As the two make their way to the abbey, a selection of music from throughout the Commonwealth will play at the venue where the attendees will have already gathered.

ST. EDWARD'S CROWN, which will be used to crown King Charles III during the coronation.

The royal couple is planned to arrive at Westminster Abbey at 1 p.m. Israeli time at which point the coronation, made of six parts, will begin.

What are the parts of the coronation?

Recognition - Archbishop Justin Welbey will introduce Charles to the crowd as their king, and the spectators will say "God save the king".

Oath - Charles will make an oath to uphold the laws of the Anglican Church. For the first time in history, the oath will include a promise to create an environment where all religions will be safe.

Charles is also the first king to have leaders of other religions in the UK take part in the coronation ceremony.

Anointing - Charles will don the anointing robe and sit on the throne of King Edward that dates back to 1300. He will then be anointed with oil made and consecrated in Jerusalem which will be applied on his chest, head and hands.

Investiture and Crowning - Charles will hold two royal sceptres as the crown is placed on his head.

Homage - The royal family will come forward and make displays of respect to Charles.

After the coronation ends, Charles and Camilla will head back to Buckingham Palace in another procession. They will then appear on the palace balcony accompanied by the rest of the family including next in line to the throne Prince and Princess of Wales William and Kate and their children.