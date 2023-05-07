The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Russian forces evacuating town near occupied nuclear plant, Ukraine says

The head of the UN's nuclear power watchdog said on Saturday the situation around the station, Europe's largest, has become "potentially dangerous."

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 7, 2023 15:37
Russian service members guard the entrance to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant during a visit of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) expert mission in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict outside Enerhodar in the Zaporizhzhia region, Russian-controlled Ukraine, March 29, 2023 (photo credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO)
Russian service members guard the entrance to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant during a visit of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) expert mission in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict outside Enerhodar in the Zaporizhzhia region, Russian-controlled Ukraine, March 29, 2023
(photo credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO)

Russian forces are evacuating residents from the town that serves the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine, the Ukrainian military said on Sunday.

Ukraine is expected to start soon a much-anticipated counteroffensive to retake Moscow-held territory, including in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In its morning update, Ukraine's General staff said Russian forces were evacuating local Russian passport holders to the port city of Berdyansk and the town of Prymorsk, both on the coast of the Sea of Azov.

"The first to be evacuated are those who accepted Russian citizenship in the first months of the occupation," it said in a statement.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the reports.

Flags fly in front of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict outside Enerhodar in the Zaporizhzhia region, Russian-controlled Ukraine, March 29, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO)Flags fly in front of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict outside Enerhodar in the Zaporizhzhia region, Russian-controlled Ukraine, March 29, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO)

IAEA chief: Situation around Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant 'dangerous'

The head of the UN's nuclear power watchdog said on Saturday the situation around the station, Europe's largest, has become "potentially dangerous."

Both sides have accused one another of shelling the plant and efforts to secure a safety zone around it have failed.



