The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

The Lincoln Club of Orange County arrives in Israel

The Lincoln Club is a leading American political donor organization, that will arrive in Israel as part of their special middle east tour.

By ERIC NARROW
Published: MAY 14, 2023 19:27
The Lincoln Club delegation kicks off their Middle East tour in Egypt (photo credit: Courtesy of The Lincoln Club of Orange County)
The Lincoln Club delegation kicks off their Middle East tour in Egypt
(photo credit: Courtesy of The Lincoln Club of Orange County)

Established in the 1960s, the Lincoln Club of Orange Country in California has been at the forefront of American politics for over half a century.  As one of the most influential donor clubs in the United States, many prominent conservative presential candidates have initiated campaigns at the Lincoln Club of Orange County, including former US Presidents Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagan and Donald Trump, as well as former US Vice President Mike Pence, former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Florida Governor and potential presidential candidate Ron DeSantis, among others.

The Lincoln Club’s delegation of 40 club members kicked off their two-week Middle East tour in Egypt before continuing to Tel Aviv and Jerusalem this week, meeting with senior government ministers and business leaders, as well as visiting the holy sites of all three major monotheistic religions.  The prominent delegation aims to advance largescale investments and financial ties, while promoting positive relations between the US and its allies throughout the region, including Israel, Egypt, Jordan and the Palestinian Authority.

Benny Mor serves as the Lincoln Club’s Chairman of Foreign Affairs and International Financial Relations.  Born in Israel, Mor is currently based in California and has become one of the clubs most influential members.  “The objective of our Middle East visit is to advance largescale financial activity that will strengthen the region and the peace treaties between Israel and neighboring countries,” Mor explains, “The Lincoln Club has substantial influence in the global arena, advancing change while promoting businesses around the world and amongst countries seeking a gateway into the United States.”

Throughout the Middle East tour, Lincoln Club delegates will be meeting with senior political leaders including: Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, Israeli Education Minister Yoav Kisch, former Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid, former Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Jordanian Minister of Finance Kholoud al Saqqaf, former Palestinian minister and current member of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization Ahmed Majdalni, and others.

The Lincoln Club’s substantial global reach helps to serve as a gateway into US markets and connect industry leaders from various sectors, while forging impactful business ties and financial opportunities between nations. 



Tags Egypt United States Middle East US politics
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Home Front Command relaxes restrictions after ceasefire

The Iron Dome.
2

Florida rejects Holocaust ed textbooks in clampdown on ‘woke’ instruction

FLORIDA GOV. Ron DeSantis waves during ‘The Jerusalem Post’ conference titled ‘Celebrate the Faces of Israel’ at the Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem last week.
3

Palestinian teens jailed for raping Polish tourist in front of partner

The IDF military court in the Kirya military headquarters
4

Did the Grim Reaper attend King Charles III coronation?

The Grim Reaper (illustrative).
5

IDF has been ready for Gaza operation since last week, Gallant confirms

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant speaks with an IDF official at the start of Operation Shield and Arrow, May 9, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by