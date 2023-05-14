The Lincoln Club of Orange County arrives in Israel

Established in the 1960s, the Lincoln Club of Orange Country in California has been at the forefront of American politics for over half a century. As one of the most influential donor clubs in the United States, many prominent conservative presential candidates have initiated campaigns at the Lincoln Club of Orange County, including former US Presidents Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagan and Donald Trump, as well as former US Vice President Mike Pence, former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Florida Governor and potential presidential candidate Ron DeSantis, among others.

The Lincoln Club’s delegation of 40 club members kicked off their two-week Middle East tour in Egypt before continuing to Tel Aviv and Jerusalem this week, meeting with senior government ministers and business leaders, as well as visiting the holy sites of all three major monotheistic religions. The prominent delegation aims to advance largescale investments and financial ties, while promoting positive relations between the US and its allies throughout the region, including Israel, Egypt, Jordan and the Palestinian Authority.

Benny Mor serves as the Lincoln Club’s Chairman of Foreign Affairs and International Financial Relations. Born in Israel, Mor is currently based in California and has become one of the clubs most influential members. “The objective of our Middle East visit is to advance largescale financial activity that will strengthen the region and the peace treaties between Israel and neighboring countries,” Mor explains, “The Lincoln Club has substantial influence in the global arena, advancing change while promoting businesses around the world and amongst countries seeking a gateway into the United States.”

Throughout the Middle East tour, Lincoln Club delegates will be meeting with senior political leaders including: Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, Israeli Education Minister Yoav Kisch, former Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid, former Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Jordanian Minister of Finance Kholoud al Saqqaf, former Palestinian minister and current member of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization Ahmed Majdalni, and others.

The Lincoln Club’s substantial global reach helps to serve as a gateway into US markets and connect industry leaders from various sectors, while forging impactful business ties and financial opportunities between nations.