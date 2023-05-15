The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Top Chinese envoy to visit Ukraine, Russia on 'peace' mission

Li Hui is the most senior Chinese official to visit Ukraine since Russia invaded in February 2022, and his trip could coincide with the beginnings of a long-anticipated counteroffensive by Ukraine.

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 15, 2023 07:38
Li Hui, China's special representative for Eurasian affairs, (R) sat with Russian then-prime minister Dmitry Medvedev (L) during his time as ambassador to Moscow, on June 29, 2015.
Li Hui, China's special representative for Eurasian affairs, (R) sat with Russian then-prime minister Dmitry Medvedev (L) during his time as ambassador to Moscow, on June 29, 2015.
(photo credit: Dmitry Astakhov/RIA Novosti/Pool/Reuters)

A top Chinese envoy will begin a tour of Ukraine, Russia and other European cities on Monday in a trip Beijing says is aimed at discussing a "political settlement" to the Ukraine crisis.

Li Hui, China's special representative for Eurasian affairs and former ambassador to Russia, will also visit Poland, France, Germany on the multi-day trip, the foreign ministry announced Friday without providing a detailed schedule.

"The visit ... is a testament to China's efforts towards promoting peace talks, and fully demonstrates China's firm commitment to peace," foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a daily briefing.

"The visit ... is a testament to China's efforts towards promoting peace talks, and fully demonstrates China's firm commitment to peace."

Wang Wenbin

He is the most senior Chinese official to visit Ukraine since Russia invaded in February 2022, and his trip could coincide with the beginnings of a long-anticipated counteroffensive by Ukraine to recapture territory seized by Russia.

Ukraine is scheduled to be Li's first stop on his trip, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

A Ukrainian serviceman with the ''5 Separate Assault Brigade'', fires an RPG on a training ground, amid Russia?s attack on Ukraine, in the region of Bakhmut, Ukraine, April 6, 2023. (credit: KAI PFAFFENBACH/REUTERS) A Ukrainian serviceman with the ''5 Separate Assault Brigade'', fires an RPG on a training ground, amid Russia?s attack on Ukraine, in the region of Bakhmut, Ukraine, April 6, 2023. (credit: KAI PFAFFENBACH/REUTERS)

China's foreign ministry did not reply immediately to a request for comment on the order of the countries Li will visit.

The visit comes weeks after Chinese President Xi Jinping held a phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky in late April, in the first talks between the two leaders since the war began.

Zelensky described the call as "long and meaningful" on Twitter, while Xi said China would focus on promoting peace, although Beijing's proposals to end the conflict have been met with some skepticism in the West given its ties with Russia.

However, several European leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, have urged Xi to speak with Zelensky and play a more active role in restraining Moscow's actions during a string of visits to the Chinese capital from March onwards.

China's efforts to push for a political settlement to the Russia-Ukraine War

Since February, Beijing has heavily promoted a 12-point proposal for a political settlement of the Ukraine crisis.

But the plan, launched on the first anniversary of Russia's invasion, was largely a reiteration of China's previous lines on the war. It urged both sides to agree to a gradual de-escalation and warned against the use of nuclear weapons.

Kyiv has ruled out the idea of any territorial concessions to Russia and has said it wants every inch of its land back. Russia annexed the Crimean peninsula in 2014 and since last year has claimed to have annexed four other Ukrainian regions, which Moscow now calls Russian land.

Throughout the war, China has refrained from condemning its strategic ally Moscow or referring to its actions as an "invasion," leading to criticism from European countries and the United States which have questioned China's credibility as a potential broker in the conflict.

Whatever message Li delivers will be carefully scrutinized given the unease among Western nations over Xi's meeting with his "dear friend" Russian President Vladimir Putin in March, and the two countries' commitment to a "no limits" partnership less than three weeks before the invasion, which Moscow called a "special military operation."



