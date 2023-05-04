Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday that Kyiv would work to create a new tribunal to bring Russia to justice for its war in Ukraine and that Kyiv would not agree to the creation of a hybrid tribunal.

Zelensky said during a trip to The Hague that there was already a group of 35 countries that supported the creation of a tribunal.

He also reiterated calls for Ukraine to be allowed to join NATO, saying Kyiv wanted to receive a very clear message while the war is being fought that it will be part of the military alliance after the war.