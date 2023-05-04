The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Ukraine believes in success of counter-offensive, Russia demoralized - Zelensky

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 4, 2023 15:11

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday that Kyiv would work to create a new tribunal to bring Russia to justice for its war in Ukraine and that Kyiv would not agree to the creation of a hybrid tribunal.

Zelensky said during a trip to The Hague that there was already a group of 35 countries that supported the creation of a tribunal.

He also reiterated calls for Ukraine to be allowed to join NATO, saying Kyiv wanted to receive a very clear message while the war is being fought that it will be part of the military alliance after the war.

Ukraine won't agree to hybrid tribunal to bring Russia to justice
By REUTERS
05/04/2023 03:13 PM
Two Jerusalem residents indicted for murder over parking spot
By MICHAEL STARR
05/04/2023 02:51 PM
Day of Disruption: High Court rejects anti-protest petition
By MICHAEL STARR
05/04/2023 02:31 PM
Russia's Rostec increases production of infantry fighting vehicles
By MICHAEL STARR
05/04/2023 12:24 PM
Border Police officer arrested for trafficking drugs, weapons
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/04/2023 10:57 AM
Finland receives complaint from Russia over vandalism at consulate
By REUTERS
05/04/2023 10:44 AM
Israeli man killed in Netanya motorbike explosion
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/04/2023 10:07 AM
North Carolina House passes 12-week abortion ban
By REUTERS
05/04/2023 05:32 AM
Explosions heard in Kyiv, other Ukrainian cities
By REUTERS
05/04/2023 03:58 AM
Road accident leaves 14 dead in Egypt
By REUTERS
05/04/2023 02:18 AM
Ukraine president Zelensky to speak in The Hague, Dutch government says
By REUTERS
05/03/2023 10:41 PM
US State Dept OKs potential helicopter upgrades sale to Czech Republic
By REUTERS
05/03/2023 10:25 PM
White House: New arms package for Ukraine coming Wednesday
By REUTERS
05/03/2023 09:18 PM
One dead, three injured in shooting at Atlanta medical building -police
By REUTERS
05/03/2023 09:01 PM
Netanyahu blocks two Gallant US visits after Biden snub - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/03/2023 08:30 PM
