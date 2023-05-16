The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Russia seeks to build a village for conservative Americans

Lawyer Timur Beslangurov claims that thousands of Americans want to live in the village which will be funded by its future residents.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 16, 2023 10:30

Updated: MAY 16, 2023 10:31
Russian and US state flags fly near a factory in Vsevolozhsk, Leningrad Region, Russia March 27, 2019 (photo credit: REUTERS/ANTON VAGANOV)
Russia has announced plans to build a village in Moscow for conservative Americans and Canadians who wish to avoid liberal discourse, according to a report last week by Russian-state media RIA Novosti.

The plans were announced by Timur Beslangurov, a partner in the VISTA Immigration law firm, who Russian media said was involved in the development of the project.

"In the Moscow region, in 2024, they will start building a village for Americans and Canadians who want to move. About 200 families want to emigrate for ideological reasons," Beslangurov said in a speech at a forum reported on by RIA.

According to the source, the project will be funded by soon-to-be immigrants in the region but required the approval of the regional government.

Who wants to move to the village?

Beslangurov claimed that tens of thousands of people have shown interest in moving to Russia, adding that these people do not have Russian heritage.

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin’s motorcade drives past St. Basil’s Cathedral in central Moscow, March 20. (credit: EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA/REUTERS) RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin’s motorcade drives past St. Basil’s Cathedral in central Moscow, March 20. (credit: EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA/REUTERS)

"The reason is the inculcation of radical values: Today they have 70 genders, and it's unknown what will happen next. Many normal people emigrate, including [those] considering Russia, but they face huge bureaucratic problems of Russian migration legislation," he said.

He added that the desire to move to Russia is particularly strong amongst traditional Catholics who "very strongly believe in the prophecy that Russia will remain the only Christian country in the world."

The "prophecy" the lawyer referenced may be related to an interpretation of Ezekial 38 and 39 from the Old Testament. According to some interpretations,  a large war against Israel will be launched by Russia and other countries. The same people believe that this battle will happen as part of Armageddon.

LGBTQ+ rights in Russia 

Russia is known for its anti-LGBTQ+ views, having installed several anti-LGBTQ+ policies in past years.

In February 2023, Russia launched a system that scans the internet for illegal content, making it easier for authorities to detect unsanctioned protests, anti-war dissent and "LGBTQ+ propaganda."

Another law was also created which issues fines for individuals or organizations trying to promote "LGBTQ+ propaganda." This law has criminalized public mention of LGBTQ+ identities.

LGBTQ+ individuals and couples are also unable to adopt children in or from Russia.



Tags LGBT Russia Christians LGBTQ+
