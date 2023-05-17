The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
China warns foreign embassies against 'propaganda,' flying Ukraine flags

Several foreign missions in China raised the Ukrainian flag, or displayed its image in posters and lights, following the February 2022 invasion.

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 17, 2023 11:08
Police officers raise Chinese and Hong Kong flags during a ceremony to mark the Chinese National Day in Hong Kong, China October 1, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/LAM YIK)
Police officers raise Chinese and Hong Kong flags during a ceremony to mark the Chinese National Day in Hong Kong, China October 1, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/LAM YIK)

China has notified foreign embassies and international organizations not to exhibit "politicized propaganda" on their buildings, an instruction diplomats say is aimed at missions that have displayed Ukrainian flags since Russia's invasion.

Several foreign missions in China raised the Ukrainian flag, or displayed its image in posters and lights, following the February 2022 invasion that sparked international condemnation of Russia, a close ally of China.

"Do not use the building facilities' exterior walls to display politicized propaganda to avoid inciting disputes between countries," China's foreign ministry said in a notification dated May 10.

The notice, a copy of which was seen by Reuters, was addressed to "all embassies, and international organizations' China representative offices."

The foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A person walks past offices with signs promoting logistics services to Russia and other former Soviet republics, at a trading centre in Beijing, China April 1, 2022 (credit: REUTERS/TINGSHU WANG)A person walks past offices with signs promoting logistics services to Russia and other former Soviet republics, at a trading centre in Beijing, China April 1, 2022 (credit: REUTERS/TINGSHU WANG)

In the notice, the ministry did not mention Ukrainian flags or any particular "propaganda" displays, but four Beijing-based diplomats, speaking to Reuters on condition of anonymity, said it was clearly related to Ukraine solidarity exhibits.

Weeks after Russia launched what it calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine, a poster of a Ukrainian flag on the exterior wall of the Canadian Embassy was defaced with anti-NATO graffiti, according to a Reuters witness.

The missions of the European Union, Britain, Germany and Poland in Beijing have also displayed images of Ukrainian flags.

They did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Unclear if China further objects to LGBT displays

China has called for peace in Ukraine but has refrained from condemning Russia, leading to criticism from Western countries.

Some embassies in Beijing are also displaying rainbow flags in support of the LGBT community, to mark the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia on Wednesday, and LGBT Pride Month in June.

It was not immediately clear if China, which has faced criticism from rights groups for stifling LGBT activism in recent years, objected to such displays.



Tags Russia China ukraine Xi Jinping Propaganda Ukraine-Russia War
