The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Culture

LGBTQ org. reveals Israel's most gay-friendly cities in Pride Month poll

For the first time ever, Tel Aviv did not take first place overall and instead dropped down to number five.  

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 16, 2023 19:30
THE ANNUAL gay pride parade in Tel Aviv takes place, in June. There is a very real possibility that Tel Aviv as a gay capital of the world will soon become a thing of the past, says the writer. (photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)
THE ANNUAL gay pride parade in Tel Aviv takes place, in June. There is a very real possibility that Tel Aviv as a gay capital of the world will soon become a thing of the past, says the writer.
(photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)

The Aguda - The Association for LGBTQ Equality in Israel released its municipal pride index on Tuesday, ranking different municipalities in Israel according to their relationship with the LGBTQ community.

For the first time ever, Tel Aviv did not take first place overall and instead dropped down to number five.  

The index, released in preparation for Pride Month in June, ranked municipalities based on five metrics: welfare, education, infrastructure, public visibility and culture. It examined, among other things, whether municipalities allowed LGBTQ couples to register themselves as married to receive the appropriate benefits and services. They also looked into the legal and social welfare-related resources available in each municipality that specialize in LGBT rights.

85 cities and municipal authorities were accounted for in this year's assessment, which consisted of 34 specific questions. 

Which cities ranked the best?

The city of Givatayim came out on top, with the best overall score in its relationship with its LGBTQ residents. Tel Aviv dropped from first to fifth place, with Ramat Gan, Rishon Lezion and Kfar Saba placing second, third and fourth.

A nighttime view of Givatayim. (credit: YONI LERNER/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS) A nighttime view of Givatayim. (credit: YONI LERNER/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

The data showed that the southern Israeli cities of Beersheba and Dimona made considerable progress, as did Netanya, Ashdod and Or Yehuda. 

The municipality of Givatayim held dozens of events throughout the last year for the benefit of the LGBT community, including special training for municipal staff in regard to LGBT issues. The city also established a dedicated medical clinic for gay families and was the first municipality to allow LGBT couples to register as married. 

The city of Jerusalem received the worst score, sharing the lowest ranking with the 13 municipalities that chose not to participate in the index. Per Aguda's press release, Jerusalem "avoids taking public responsibility for the needs of its LGBT residents, and avoids providing funds and services to the [LGBT] community."

Per the report, Jerusalem does not host or even endorse any pride events, including the Jerusalem Pride Parade, Instead, it allows the Jerusalem Open House for Pride and Tolerance to organize such events with funding provided by order of the High Court. 

The report was presented on Tuesday to President Isaac Herzog by the organization's chairperson Hila Parr along with CEO Ran Shalhavi. Several municipality heads were also in attendance. 

"We are big believers in 'The Israeli Mosaic,'" said Herzog, "the integration of everyone in their own way in [various] circles of life - [this certainly includes] the LGBT community, which is very significant in Israeli society. I congratulate the heads of municipal authorities who are here - this is an outstanding achievement...We encourage all municipal authorities to be involved in this."

Parr added: "In places where the government avoids performing its duties in front of citizens who all want equality and inclusion, the local authority [can step in and intervene], and therein lies its power. This is a proud local revolution and we will continue it, especially in the coming period with the pride events throughout the country which [constitute] the biggest protest [movement] in Israel for equality and tolerance."



Tags Gay Pride LGBT Tel Aviv Pride Parade tel aviv gay gay marriage gay LGBTQ+
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Home Front Command relaxes restrictions after ceasefire

The Iron Dome.
2

Florida rejects Holocaust ed textbooks in clampdown on ‘woke’ instruction

FLORIDA GOV. Ron DeSantis waves during The Jerusalem Post conference titled Celebrate the Faces of Israel at the Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem last week
3

Ancient tablet found on Mount Ebal predates known Hebrew inscriptions

(L-R) XCT reconstruction of the tablet's surface. Semitransparent visualization of the reconstructed tablet
4

IDF has been ready for Gaza operation since last week, Gallant confirms

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant speaks with an IDF official at the start of Operation Shield and Arrow, May 9, 2023.
5

Africa is splitting into two as new ocean forms, researchers say

A tanker drives near a chasm suspected to have been caused by a heavy downpour along an underground fault-line near the Rift Valley town of Mai-Mahiu.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by