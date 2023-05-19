The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
UK to ban Russian diamonds at G7 in fresh round of sanctions

The G7 countries are poised to use the summit to announce tightened sanctions on Russia and debate strategy on a more than year-long conflict that shows no sign of easing.

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 19, 2023 02:27
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak accompanied by his wife Akshata Murty, arrives at Hiroshima airport, ahead of the G7 leaders' summit in Mihara, Hiroshima, Japan May 18, 2023. (photo credit: REUTERS/Androniki Christodoulou)
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak accompanied by his wife Akshata Murty, arrives at Hiroshima airport, ahead of the G7 leaders' summit in Mihara, Hiroshima, Japan May 18, 2023.
(photo credit: REUTERS/Androniki Christodoulou)

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak plans to announce a ban on Russian diamonds and imports of metals from Russia including copper, aluminum and nickel in support for Ukraine, his government said in a statement.

Britain is also targeting an additional 86 people and companies from Russian President Vladimir Putin's military industrial complex, in addition those involved in energy, metals and shipping industries.

They include those supporting the Kremlin to actively undermine the impact of existing sanctions, as Britain continues to work with G7 partners to tackle all forms of sanctions circumvention, the government said.

The United Kingdom's support of Ukraine

On Monday, Britain promised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky long-range attack drones when he visited the country as part of a European tour aimed at securing new weapons for a counteroffensive against Russia.

Leaders of advanced democracies Japan, the United States, Germany, Britain, France, Canada and Italy start their Group of Seven (G7) summit on Friday in Hiroshima.

An employee shows a large gem-quality diamond named by Russian miner Alrosa after Sputnik-V, a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Moscow, Russia February 25, 2021. Picture taken February 25, 2021. (credit: TATYANA MAKEYEVA/ REUTERS)An employee shows a large gem-quality diamond named by Russian miner Alrosa after Sputnik-V, a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Moscow, Russia February 25, 2021. Picture taken February 25, 2021. (credit: TATYANA MAKEYEVA/ REUTERS)

The G7 countries are poised to use the summit to announce tightened sanctions on Russia and debate strategy on a more than year-long conflict that shows no sign of easing.



