The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Hiroshima G7 marks costs of war and welcomes Ukraine's Zelensky

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 21, 2023 00:23
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz speak during the G7 leaders' summit in Hiroshima, Japan May 20, 2023. (photo credit: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS)
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz speak during the G7 leaders' summit in Hiroshima, Japan May 20, 2023.
(photo credit: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS)

The United States and other rich democracies on Sunday will bring to a close a Group of Seven gathering that has focused on undermining Russia and managing China with a show of force behind Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Zelensky will receive a hero's welcome during the closing day of the G7 summit hosted in Hiroshima, Japan, where leaders debated how to respond to a conflict that many expect only to escalate after nearly 15 months of fighting.

Western countries used the event to announce new sanctions against Moscow and vowed to pump even more weapons, military assistance and cash into the fight.

But they planned to aim the most rhetorical fire at China, Russia's most powerful ally in Asia, implicitly warning Chinese President Xi Jinping that any efforts to bully them or change the status quo in self-ruled Taiwan or the disputed South China Sea would be met with the same resolve as Russia's attempt to re-draw Ukraine's borders.

"A growing China that plays by international rules would be of global interest," the leaders said in a communique that included some of their toughest language ever as a group regarding Beijing.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and French President Emmanuel Macron embrace each other during the G7 leaders' summit in Hiroshima, Japan May 20, 2023. (credit: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS)Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and French President Emmanuel Macron embrace each other during the G7 leaders' summit in Hiroshima, Japan May 20, 2023. (credit: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS)

On Sunday, Japan and South Korea, two of China's wealthiest neighbours, will highlight their improved ties with a joint meeting.

Meanwhile, Zelensky will brief leaders on what Kyiv needs for a ramped-up spring offensive against Moscow that he has said will create the conditions for a resolution to the conflict.

On Saturday, Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin claimed his Wagner fighters had completed the capture of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine, but Kyiv rejected the claim and said fighting was continuing there. Bakhmut has been the focus of the longest and bloodiest battle of Russia's war in Ukraine.

US President Joe Biden on Friday endorsed training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets for the first time as leaders announced new sanctions on Russia.

Biden is planning to roll out a $375 million military aid package for Ukraine in Japan as well, according to a US official. The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the package will include artillery, ammunition and HIMARS rocket launchers.

But Zelensky has pushed the countries to go further on both economic and military measures.

"Important meetings with partners and friends of Ukraine," Zelensky said on Twitter as he arrived in Hiroshima. "Security and enhanced cooperation for our victory. Peace will become closer today."

 Before Zelensky's arrival to the Summit

Japan sought Zelensky's attendance in person, and his circuitous, 9,000 km (5,600 mile) journey from Saudi Arabia on a French plane avoiding Russian airspace injected drama into a buttoned-up diplomatic meeting.

Wearing his customary olive green fatigues, Zelensky stepped out of a French government aircraft on Saturday afternoon and moved swiftly to a waiting car, footage from Japanese broadcasters showed.

Over a few short hours on Saturday, Zelensky had already gotten a warm welcome in meetings with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, France's President Emmanuel Macron, and Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak among others.

In Japan, the small European country's fight against its much larger neighbour has taken on special significance for a country that feels threatened by China, Asia's biggest country and Japan's biggest trading partner.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida used the setting of the conference, the first city to be levelled by an atomic bomb, as a stark reminder of the horrors of war.

Zelensky is due to hold a session on Sunday with all of the G7 members - the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy and Canada - before a broader session with other invited countries.

"Global South" countries, including Brazil and India, were invited to help cultivate ties with countries that have tried to avoid taking risky stances in the conflict between larger powers, including the United States and China, or sought warm relations with Russia.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva told Macron that he would speak with Zelensky while in Hiroshima, a French presidential source told reporters, amid speculation that Lula might skip such a meeting.

Zelensky came to the G7 straight from Saudi Arabia where he attended an Arab League meeting, another grouping that includes countries that have sought to carefully navigate great power conflict.



Tags Russia ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky G7 Zelenskyy Headline
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ancient tablet found on Mount Ebal predates known Hebrew inscriptions

(L-R) XCT reconstruction of the tablet's surface. Semitransparent visualization of the reconstructed tablet
2

Home Front Command relaxes restrictions after ceasefire

The Iron Dome.
3

Russian T-72 will split US-made Abrams 'like nuts' entering Kyiv - Kadyrov

Russia's T-72 tank
4

Florida rejects Holocaust ed textbooks in clampdown on ‘woke’ instruction

FLORIDA GOV. Ron DeSantis waves during The Jerusalem Post conference titled Celebrate the Faces of Israel at the Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem last week
5

Six women reversed their aging by 4 years through healthy diet - study

Can we turn back time on our aging? (Illustrative)
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by