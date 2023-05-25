The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Ukraine says it shot down 36 Iranian-made drones launched in overnight Russian attacks

President Volodymyr Zelensky said it had been an "uneasy night" but commended the work of air defenses.

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 25, 2023 10:34
A drone flies above the Indian ocean, Iran, in this handout image obtained on July 15, 2022. (photo credit: IRANIAN ARMY/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY)/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
A drone flies above the Indian ocean, Iran, in this handout image obtained on July 15, 2022.
(photo credit: IRANIAN ARMY/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY)/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Ukraine said on Thursday it had shot down all 36 Iranian-made drones launched by Russia in overnight attacks which it said probably targeted critical infrastructure and military facilities.

"Continuing to terrorize Ukraine, the enemy used 36 Shahed (drones). None of them reached their target. Thanks to our air defense forces for the 100% result," he wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Moscow regularly sent waves of drones to attack Ukraine since October

Since last October, Moscow, which launched its full-scale invasion in February last year, has regularly sent waves of drones to attack targets in Ukraine. Although they are slow, drones are cheaper and more expendable than advanced missiles.

UKRAINE’S PRESIDENT Volodymyr Zelensky, dressed in a suit in pre-war days: ‘a leader whose display of courage, patriotism and selflessness defied an era of political cynicism, egotism and cowardice.’ (credit: Andy Buchanan/Pool/via Reuters) UKRAINE’S PRESIDENT Volodymyr Zelensky, dressed in a suit in pre-war days: ‘a leader whose display of courage, patriotism and selflessness defied an era of political cynicism, egotism and cowardice.’ (credit: Andy Buchanan/Pool/via Reuters)

"The enemy likely aimed to attack critical infrastructure and military facilities in the western regions of the state," the Ukrainian air force said on Telegram.

It said Iran-made Shahed 136 and Shahed 131 drones had been used.

The head of Kyiv's military administration said the capital had come under attack by several waves of drones but that all had been shot down. He said it was the 12th attack on Kyiv this month.

Regional and military authorities in southern and western Ukraine reported shooting down drones.



