The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Russia's Wagner sends back bodies of US, Turkish citizens from Ukraine

Wagner named the American as Nicholas Maimer, a former US special forces soldier.

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 25, 2023 18:21

Updated: MAY 25, 2023 19:05
Wagner mercenary group fighters wave flags of Russia and Wagner group on top of a building in an unidentified location, in the course of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, in this still image obtained from a video released on May 20, 2023. (photo credit: PRESS SERVICE OF "CONCORD"/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Wagner mercenary group fighters wave flags of Russia and Wagner group on top of a building in an unidentified location, in the course of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, in this still image obtained from a video released on May 20, 2023.
(photo credit: PRESS SERVICE OF "CONCORD"/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Russia's most powerful mercenary on Thursday said he was sending back the bodies of a US citizen who was killed in fighting in the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut and that of a Turkish citizen who was found dead in a blown up building.

Mercenaries from Russia's Wagner Group were shown in a video clip nailing closed the two wooden coffins and then draping a US "Stars and Stripes" flag over one coffin and the "red banner" flag of Turkey on the other.

"We are returning the body of an American and the body of a citizen of Turkey along with prisoners," Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin said, standing near the coffins.

How did the US and Turkish individuals die?

The US citizen perished in fighting in a part of Bakhmut known as the "nest" while the Turk was found dead along with a Turkish woman in the remains of a building blown up Ukrainian forces, Prigozhin said.

The Turkish woman's body could not be recovered, Prigozhin said.

Founder of Wagner private mercenary group Yevgeny Prigozhin makes a statement as he stand next to Wagner fighters in an undisclosed location in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in this still image taken from video released May 5, 2023. (credit: PRESS SERVICE OF ''CONCORD''/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS) Founder of Wagner private mercenary group Yevgeny Prigozhin makes a statement as he stand next to Wagner fighters in an undisclosed location in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in this still image taken from video released May 5, 2023. (credit: PRESS SERVICE OF ''CONCORD''/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Wagner named the American as Nicholas Maimer, a former US special forces soldier.

The death toll in the battle for Bakhmut, known as the meat grinder, has been monstrous. Prigozhin said more soldiers were killed in the battle for the city than in the Soviet Union's entire 10-year war in Afghanistan (1979-1989).

Prigozhin said that in Bakhmut, Ukraine had suffered casualties of 50,000-70,000 wounded and 50,000 dead. He said around 20,000 of his own mercenaries had been killed during the war.

The United States has estimated Russia has suffered 100,000 casualties in Bakhmut including more than 20,000 dead.

Neither Russia nor Ukraine release figures on their own casualties. Ukraine has said Russian losses are far higher than its losses.



Tags Turkey United States Russia Russia-US Ukraine-Russia War Wagner Group
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russian T-72 will split US-made Abrams 'like nuts' entering Kyiv - Kadyrov

Russia's T-72 tank
2

Roger Waters dresses up as SS officer, compares Anne Frank to Abu Akleh

Former rock band "Pink Floyd" musician Roger Waters performs on stage during his tour, at Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington, US, September 18, 2022.
3

White supremacists sentenced for plan to attack US electric substations

An electrical substation.
4

Israel doubled attacks on Iran to combat secret sea war, Gallant reveals

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant speaks with IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi at the IDF's annual operational forum on March 20, 2023.
5

This time, every Jew is with George Soros

Billionaire investor George Soros arrives at the Schumpeter Award in Vienna, Austria June 21, 2019.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by