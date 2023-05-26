The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Chinese ships ignore Vietnam demand to leave area close to Russian-run gas fields

On Thursday, when Vietnam issued a rare public statement demanding the ships leave, they were in block 129, also operated by Vietgazprom, according to Powell.

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 26, 2023 10:00
A ship (R) of Vietnam Marine Guard is seen near a ship of Chinese Coast Guard in the South China Sea, about 210 km (130 miles) off shore of Vietnam May 14, 2014. (photo credit: REUTERS/Nguyen Minh/File)
A ship (R) of Vietnam Marine Guard is seen near a ship of Chinese Coast Guard in the South China Sea, about 210 km (130 miles) off shore of Vietnam May 14, 2014.
(photo credit: REUTERS/Nguyen Minh/File)

 A Chinese research ship and five escort vessels were in Vietnam's exclusive economic zone (EEZ) on Friday close to gas blocks operated by Russian firms in the South China Sea, one day after Hanoi urged the ships to leave.

Chinese vessel Xiang Yang Hong 10 began operating in Vietnam's EEZ on May 7, representing the most significant incursion since 2019, according to Ray Powell, who leads Stanford University's Project Myoushu on the South China Sea.

He said China's conduit and Vietnam's reaction were a "worrying escalation".

Context to the Chinese ships' presence 

The 2019 standoff lasted over three months and largely targeted a block then operated by Russian state oil firm Rosneft ROSN.MM. Less than two years after that, Rosneft sold its assets in the South China Sea to Russia's state-owned firm Zarubezhneft, which operates some of the gas fields where the current dispute is under way.

In the last weeks since May 7, the Chinese research ship, at times flanked by a dozen vessels, has been moving largely across gas block 04-03, operated by Vietsovpetr, a joint-venture between Zarubezhneft and PetroVietnam, according to vessel-tracking data shared with Reuters by South China Sea Chronicle Initiative (SCSCI), an independent non-profit.

It is also regularly crossing blocks 132 and 131 that Vietnam has licensed to Vietgazprom, a joint-venture between Russia's giant Gazprom GAZP.MM and PetroVietnam. China has launched competing bids to licence those two blocks.

A ship (R) of Vietnam Marine Guard is seen near a ship of Chinese Coast Guard in the South China Sea, about 210 km (130 miles) off shore of Vietnam May 14, 2014. (credit: REUTERS/Nguyen Minh/File)A ship (R) of Vietnam Marine Guard is seen near a ship of Chinese Coast Guard in the South China Sea, about 210 km (130 miles) off shore of Vietnam May 14, 2014. (credit: REUTERS/Nguyen Minh/File)

The three companies and the Russian embassy in Hanoi did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

On Thursday, when Vietnam issued a rare public statement demanding the ships leave, they were in block 129, also operated by Vietgazprom, according to Powell. The statement followed a visit to Hanoi on Monday by Russian former President and deputy chairman of Russia's security council Dmitry Medvedev.

Two Vietnamese fisheries ships were on Friday shadowing the Chinese vessels at a distance of 200-300 metres, Powell said, noting the Chinese ships had moved to a block adjacent to those operated by Russian firms.

China claims most of the energy-rich waters of the South China Sea, including areas that are within Vietnam's EEZ.

Under international rules, ships are allowed to cross other countries' EEZs but China's operations have long been perceived as hostile by Vietnam and other countries with claims in the South China Sea, including Philippines and Indonesia.



Tags Russia China Navy Vietnam
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russian T-72 will split US-made Abrams 'like nuts' entering Kyiv - Kadyrov

Russia's T-72 tank
2

Roger Waters dresses up as SS officer, compares Anne Frank to Abu Akleh

Former rock band "Pink Floyd" musician Roger Waters performs on stage during his tour, at Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington, US, September 18, 2022.
3

White supremacists sentenced for plan to attack US electric substations

An electrical substation.
4

Israel doubled attacks on Iran to combat secret sea war, Gallant reveals

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant speaks with IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi at the IDF's annual operational forum on March 20, 2023.
5

This time, every Jew is with George Soros

Billionaire investor George Soros arrives at the Schumpeter Award in Vienna, Austria June 21, 2019.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by