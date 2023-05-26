The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Norway advises beachgoers to stay away from 'Russian spy' whale

The whale, nicknamed Hvaldimir, became famous in 2019 after it was spotted wearing a specially made harness with mounts for a camera.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 26, 2023 20:37

Updated: MAY 26, 2023 20:38
A white whale wearing a harness is seen off the coast of northern Norway, April 29, 2019. (photo credit: JORGEN REE WIIG/SEA SURVEILLANCE SERVICE/REUTERS)
A white whale wearing a harness is seen off the coast of northern Norway, April 29, 2019.
(photo credit: JORGEN REE WIIG/SEA SURVEILLANCE SERVICE/REUTERS)

The Norwegian Directorate of Fisheries has advised beachgoers to "avoid contact" with a well-known beluga whale that's suspected of being used for Russian espionage. 

The warning comes in response to the whale's travels to a densely populated area, putting him at far greater risk of injury or death. The whale, nicknamed Hvaldimir, became famous in 2019 after it was spotted wearing a specially made harness with mounts for a camera, leading to the "Russian spy" allegations. 

When first discovered, the whale swam to the boats and attempted to actively engage the attention of the humans by pulling ropes from the side of the boats. The men found he was wearing a tight harness which might be used to strap-on a camera or weapon, absent in this case. "Property of St. Petersburg” was written on the harness. 

Martin Biuw of the Institute of Marine Research in Norway said at the time it’s the Russian Navy, not the Russian academy, which is likely to train whales in such a way.

The Soviet military training program for dolphins operated from the 1980s to the 1990s. Yet in 2017, Russian television aired a program announcing that the Russian navy is training beluga whales, seals and bottlenose dolphins.

The US aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford on its way into the Oslo Fjord, at Jeloya, Moss, Norway, May 24, 2023. (credit: TERJE PDERSON/NTB/via REUTERS) The US aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford on its way into the Oslo Fjord, at Jeloya, Moss, Norway, May 24, 2023. (credit: TERJE PDERSON/NTB/via REUTERS)

Since 2019, Hvaldimir "has been traveling along the Norwegian coast,” according to the Norwegian Directorate of Fisheries.

In a statement on Wednesday, Fisheries Director Frank Bakke-Jensen said that “so far there have only been minor incidents where the whale has suffered minor injuries, primarily from contact with boats," urging people to stay away “even though the whale is tame and used to being around people.”

“We especially encourage people in boats to keep a good distance to avoid the whale being injured or, in the worst case, killed by boat traffic,” said Bakke-Jensen.

What's next for Hvaldimir?

Now that the beluga whale is in a more vulnerable area, Bakke-Jensen said various measures are being considered to protect the animal. Placing it in captivity would be a last resort. 

 “But it is too early to say anything concrete about that yet," he said. 

Hagay Hacohen contributed to this report.



Tags beach Russia espionage norway
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russian T-72 will split US-made Abrams 'like nuts' entering Kyiv - Kadyrov

Russia's T-72 tank
2

Roger Waters dresses up as SS officer, compares Anne Frank to Abu Akleh

Former rock band "Pink Floyd" musician Roger Waters performs on stage during his tour, at Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington, US, September 18, 2022.
3

White supremacists sentenced for plan to attack US electric substations

An electrical substation.
4

Israel doubled attacks on Iran to combat secret sea war, Gallant reveals

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant speaks with IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi at the IDF's annual operational forum on March 20, 2023.
5

This time, every Jew is with George Soros

Billionaire investor George Soros arrives at the Schumpeter Award in Vienna, Austria June 21, 2019.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by