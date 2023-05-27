The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Russia blames US, EU for escalating tensions in Kosovo

The clashes led Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on Friday to place the army on full combat alert and ordered units to move closer to the border.

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 27, 2023 14:53
Demonstrators hold flags during a rally in support of ethnic Serbs who are protesting against Pristina government actions in northern Kosovo, in Belgrade, Serbia, December 12, 2022. (photo credit: MARKO DJURICA/REUTERS)
Demonstrators hold flags during a rally in support of ethnic Serbs who are protesting against Pristina government actions in northern Kosovo, in Belgrade, Serbia, December 12, 2022.
(photo credit: MARKO DJURICA/REUTERS)

Russia on Saturday blamed Kosovo, the United States and European Union for escalating tensions in the Balkans and said it was watching with concern after violent clashes between Kosovan police and protesters opposed to ethnic Albanian mayors.

The United States and allies on Friday rebuked Kosovo, saying the use of force to install mayors in ethnic Serb areas undermined efforts to improve troubled relations with neighboring Serbia. NATO on Saturday urged Kosovo to dial down tensions.

Clashes between Kosovo and Serbia

The clashes led Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on Friday to place the army on full combat alert and ordered units to move closer to the border.

"We decisively condemn Pristina's provocative steps, which have brought the situation close to the hot phase and directly threaten the security of the whole Balkans region," Russia's foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement.

A member of Kosovo special police forces guards the municipal offices in Zvecan after ethnic Serb protestors tried to prevent a newly-elected ethnic Albanian mayor from entering the office in Zvecan, Kosovo, May 27, 2023 (credit: OGNEN TEOFILOVSKI/REUTERS)A member of Kosovo special police forces guards the municipal offices in Zvecan after ethnic Serb protestors tried to prevent a newly-elected ethnic Albanian mayor from entering the office in Zvecan, Kosovo, May 27, 2023 (credit: OGNEN TEOFILOVSKI/REUTERS)

"The responsibility for this lies fully with the United States and the European Union," she said, adding that rebukes of Kosovo by "Western mediators" had come too late.

Serbia and its traditional ally Russia do not recognize Kosovo's independence, and Moscow has blocked the country's bid to become a member of the United Nations. Serbia still considers Kosovo part of its territory.



Tags United States Russia serbia kosovo Russia-US
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Roger Waters dresses up as SS officer, compares Anne Frank to Abu Akleh

Former rock band "Pink Floyd" musician Roger Waters performs on stage during his tour, at Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington, US, September 18, 2022.
2

These daily habits can impact your gut health

Beneficial Gut Bacteria illustrative.
3

Israel doubled attacks on Iran to combat secret sea war, Gallant reveals

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant speaks with IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi at the IDF's annual operational forum on March 20, 2023.
4

How Israel exposed and destroyed Islamic Jihad rocket production sites in Gaza

Smoke rises above buildings After air strikes by Israeli warplanes, in the southern Gaza Strip, on May 12, 2023.
5

This time, every Jew is with George Soros

Billionaire investor George Soros arrives at the Schumpeter Award in Vienna, Austria June 21, 2019.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by