North Korea says it will launch its first military spy satellite in June

Nuclear-armed North Korea says it has completed its first military spy satellite and leader Kim Jong Un has approved final preparations for the launch.

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 30, 2023 00:58
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, his wife Ri Sol Ju and their daughter Kim Ju Ae attend a military parade to mark the 75th founding anniversary of North Korea's army, at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea February 8, 2023. (photo credit: KCNA VIA REUTERS)
North Korea will launch its first military reconnaissance satellite in June for live monitoring of US military activities, state media KCNA reported on Tuesday.

In a statement carried by the KCNA news agency, Ri Pyong Chol, vice-chairman of the Central Military Commission of the ruling Workers' Party, denounced joint military exercises by the United States and South Korea as openly showing their "reckless ambition for aggression."

Drills have begun to combat potential attacks by North Korea

South Korean and US forces began live-fire exercises simulating a "full-scale attack" from North Korea last week in what they said were the biggest such drills to demonstrate their "overwhelming" military capability against the North's threats.

North Korea's Ri said the drills required Pyongyang to have the "means capable of gathering information about the military acts of the enemy in real time."

The statement did not specify the exact launch date, but North Korea has notified Japan of the planned launch between May 31 and June 11, prompting Tokyo to put its ballistic missile defenses on alert.

A general view of fire assault drill at an undisclosed location in North Korea March 10, 2023 in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). (credit: KCNA VIA REUTERS) A general view of fire assault drill at an undisclosed location in North Korea March 10, 2023 in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). (credit: KCNA VIA REUTERS)

Japan has vowed to shoot down any projectile that threatens its territory, saying any North Korean missile launch would be a serious violation of UN Security Council resolutions.



Tags United Nations north korea Japan Spy North Korea-US relations Satellite
