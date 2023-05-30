The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

NATO soldiers on guard in Kosovo Serb town following clashes

Tensions have risen since ethnic Albanian mayors took office in northern Kosovo's Serb-majority area after elections the Serbs boycotted.

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 30, 2023 11:09
NATO Kosovo Force (KFOR) soldiers clash with local Kosovo Serb protesters at the entrance of the municipality office, in the town of Zvecan, Kosovo, May 29, 2023. (photo credit: REUTERS)
NATO Kosovo Force (KFOR) soldiers clash with local Kosovo Serb protesters at the entrance of the municipality office, in the town of Zvecan, Kosovo, May 29, 2023.
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Dozens of NATO troops secured on Tuesday a municipal building in the Kosovo town of Zvecan, where the previous day 30 NATO soldiers and 52 Serb protesters were injured in clashes.

Several ethnic Serbs gathered in front of the building but the situation was calm, a Reuters reporter said, as soldiers from the United States, Italy and Poland stood by in anti-riot gear.

On Monday, Serb protesters in Zvecan threw tear gas and stun grenades at NATO soldiers. The NATO force, known as KFOR, said 30 of its soldiers were hurt in the clashes. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said 52 Serbs were injured.

Ethnic groups clash throughout the region

In another Serb-majority town, Leposavic, an ethnic Albanian mayor was unable to leave his office for more that 24 hours because of protesters outside, media reported.

EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell condemned Monday's violence "in the strongest possible terms."

A dog walks by Polish Kosovo Force (KFOR) soldiers standing guard at a municipal office in Zvecan, Kosovo May 30, 2023. (credit: REUTERS) A dog walks by Polish Kosovo Force (KFOR) soldiers standing guard at a municipal office in Zvecan, Kosovo May 30, 2023. (credit: REUTERS)

"The violent acts committed against @NATO_KFOR troops, media, civilians and police are absolutely unacceptable," Borrell said on Twitter.

Tensions have risen since ethnic Albanian mayors took office in northern Kosovo's Serb-majority area after elections the Serbs boycotted.

Kosovo authorities have blamed Vucic for destabilizing Kosovo. Vucic blamed Kosovo authorities for causing problem by insisting on installing new mayors.

"In a democracy there is no place for fascist violence—no appeal from ballot to bullet," Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti said on Twitter late on Monday.

Vucic is due to meet ambassadors of the so-called Quint group - the United States, Italy, France, Germany and Britain - in Belgrade and is later due to meet the ambassadors of Russia and China to Serbia.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani told RAI public radio he had spoken to Vucic and Kurti on Monday evening.

"I invited everyone to be calm ... abandon violence, and I hope they listened, both showed great willingness, we'll see."

Ethnic Serbs, who are in the majority in Kosovo's north, have never accepted its 2008 declaration of independence from Serbia and still see Belgrade as their capital more than two decades after the Kosovo Albanian uprising against Serbian rule.

Ethnic Albanians make up more than 90% of the population in Kosovo as a whole, but northern Serbs have long demanded the implementation of an EU-brokered 2013 deal for the creation of an association of autonomous municipalities in their area.

Serbs refused to take part in local elections in April and ethnic Albanian candidates won the mayoralties in four Serb-majority municipalities - including North Mitrovica, where no incidents were reported on Monday - with a 3.5% turnout.

"KFOR will continue to take all necessary measures to ensure a safe and secure environment and freedom of movement for all communities in Kosovo, in accordance with its mandate," the NATO force said in a statement.



Tags albania serbia kosovo Ethnic and religious minorities NATO
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Roger Waters dresses up as SS officer, compares Anne Frank to Abu Akleh

Former rock band "Pink Floyd" musician Roger Waters performs on stage during his tour, at Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington, US, September 18, 2022.
2

Israel doubled attacks on Iran to combat secret sea war, Gallant reveals

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant speaks with IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi at the IDF's annual operational forum on March 20, 2023.
3

Russia could face a revolution, lose in Ukraine war, Wagner chief warns

Russian soldiers march in Almaty, Kazakhstan, January 13, 2022
4

Mounting tensions between Israel, Iran herald possible military showdown

Members of a special IRGC force attend a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran April 29, 2022
5

CNN's Amanpour publicly apologizes for saying Dee family was killed in a 'shootout'

RABBI LEO Dee addresses the media after news emerged that his wife had died of the wounds she sustained in the Jordan Valley attack earlier this month.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by