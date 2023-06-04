The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Rescuers search for victims of India's worst train crash in decades

At least 288 people were killed in a passenger train crash in India on Friday.

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 4, 2023 09:29

Updated: JUNE 4, 2023 10:06
People look at pictures to identify the bodies of victims of a train collision, at a temporary mortuary created in a business park, following the train collision in Balasore district in the eastern state of Odisha, India, June 4, 2023. (photo credit: REUTERS/ADNAN ABIDI)
People look at pictures to identify the bodies of victims of a train collision, at a temporary mortuary created in a business park, following the train collision in Balasore district in the eastern state of Odisha, India, June 4, 2023.
(photo credit: REUTERS/ADNAN ABIDI)

Rescuers and families searched through mangled train carriages on Sunday for more victims of India's worst rail crash in more than two decades with signal failure emerging as the likely cause.

At least 288 people were killed on Friday when a passenger train went off the tracks and hit another one near the district of Balasore in the eastern state of Odisha.

Five more bodies were brought to a school being used as a mortuary near the scene of the accident early on Sunday.

"We do not know how many more bodies will come."

- health worker

Indian Railways says it transports more than 13 million people every day. But the state-run monopoly has had a patchy safety record because of aging infrastructure.

Heavy machinery removes damaged coaches from the railway tracks at the site of a train collision following the accident in Balasore district in the eastern state of Odisha, India, June 4, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/ADNAN ABIDI) Heavy machinery removes damaged coaches from the railway tracks at the site of a train collision following the accident in Balasore district in the eastern state of Odisha, India, June 4, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/ADNAN ABIDI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who faces an election due next year, visited the scene on Saturday to talk to rescue workers, inspect the wreckage and meet some of the nearly 1,200 injured.

The South Eastern Railway has said a preliminary report indicated that the accident was the result of signal failure.

Workers with heavy machinery were clearing the damaged track, wrecked trains, and electric cables, as distraught relatives looked on.

Over 1,000 people are assisting in rescue efforts 

"We were called by the police and asked to come," said Baisakhi Dhar from West Bengal state, searching for her husband Nikhil Dhar.

She said her husband's luggage and mobile had been found but had no information on his whereabouts.

More than 1,000 people are involved in the rescue, the Railway Ministry said on Twitter.

"The target is by Wednesday morning the entire restoration work is complete and tracks should be working," said Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

At a business center where bodies are taken for identification, dozens of relatives waited, many weeping and clutching identification cards and pictures of missing loved ones.

Families of the dead will get 1 million rupees ($12,000) in compensation, while the seriously injured will get 200,000 rupees, with 50,000 rupees for minor injuries, Vaishnaw said on Saturday.

US President Joe Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and French President Emmanuel Macron have expressed condolences.



