At least 80 dead, 850 injured in massive train crash in eastern India

At least 80 people were killed and 850 injured after two passenger trains collided in the eastern Indian state of Odisha on Friday, state Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena said.

The Coromandel Express, which runs from Kolkata to Chennai, collided with another passenger train, the Howrah Superfast Express, railway officials said on Friday evening.

Images from the scene showed rescuers climbing up the mangled wreck of one of the trains to find survivors.

Hundreds of young people lined up outside a government hospital in Odisha's Soro to donate blood.

"I was there at the site and I can see bloods, broken limbs and people dying around me," an eyewitness told Reuters.