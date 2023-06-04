The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Chinese warship passed in 'unsafe manner' near US destroyer in Taiwan Strait -US

US and Canadian navies were conducting a joint exercise in the strait, which separates the island of Taiwan and China, when the Chinese ship cut in front.

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 4, 2023 16:52
U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Chung-Hoon sails alongside the Royal Canadian Navy frigate HMCS Montreal during Surface Action Group operations as a part of exercise “Noble Wolverine" in the South China Sea May 30, 2023. (photo credit: US Navy/Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 1st Class Dalton Cooper/Handout via REUTERS)
U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Chung-Hoon sails alongside the Royal Canadian Navy frigate HMCS Montreal during Surface Action Group operations as a part of exercise “Noble Wolverine" in the South China Sea May 30, 2023.
(photo credit: US Navy/Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 1st Class Dalton Cooper/Handout via REUTERS)

A Chinese warship came within 150 yards (137 meters) of a US destroyer in the Taiwan Strait in "an unsafe manner," US military officials said, as China blamed the United States for "deliberately provoking risk" in the region.

US and Canadian navies were conducting a joint exercise in the strait, which separates the island of Taiwan and China, when the Chinese ship cut in front of the US guided-missile destroyer Chung-Hoon forcing it to slow down to avoid a collision, the US Indo-Pacific Command said in a statement on Saturday.

The People's Republic of China (PRC) has claimed self-ruled Taiwan as its territory since the defeated Republic of China government fled to the island in 1949 after losing a civil war to Mao Zedong's communists. Taiwan's government says the PRC has never ruled the island and US President Joe Biden has said the US would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion.

U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Chung-Hoon sails alongside the Royal Canadian Navy frigate HMCS Montreal during Surface Action Group operations as a part of exercise "Noble Wolverine'' in the South China Sea May 30, 2023 (credit: US Navy/Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 1st Class Dalton Cooper/Handout via REUTERS)

China has blamed the US for the interaction

China's military rebuked the United States and Canada for "deliberately provoking risk" after the countries' navies staged a rare joint sailing through the sensitive Taiwan Strait.

The US Navy's 7th Fleet said the Chung-Hoon and Canada's Montreal conducted a "routine" transit of the strait on Saturday.



