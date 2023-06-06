The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

US judge in Florida blocks enforcement of state ban on gender-affirming care

A federal judge in Florida partially blocked the state from enforcing its ban on gender-affirming care, stating that the law was motivated by bigotry.

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 6, 2023 20:12
Students from New College of Florida stage a walkout from the public liberal arts college to protest against a proposed wide-reaching legislation that would ban gender studies majors and diversity programs at Florida universities, in Sarasota, Florida, U.S., February 28, 2023. (photo credit: REUTERS/OCTAVIO JONES/FILE PHOTO)
Students from New College of Florida stage a walkout from the public liberal arts college to protest against a proposed wide-reaching legislation that would ban gender studies majors and diversity programs at Florida universities, in Sarasota, Florida, U.S., February 28, 2023.
(photo credit: REUTERS/OCTAVIO JONES/FILE PHOTO)

A federal judge in Florida on Tuesday partially blocked the state from enforcing its recent ban on people under 18 receiving gender-affirming care such as puberty blockers and hormone therapy, allowing three transgender children to continue with their treatment while hearing a lawsuit by seven families who sued to challenge the law.

The preliminary order, from US District Judge Robert Hinkle in Tallahassee, applies only to three transgender children in the lawsuit and their health care providers. It will remain in effect while the judge considers the lawsuit. The other four families did not join an emergency bid to block the law because they do not expect to need gender-affirming care in the immediate future.

"Today my entire family is breathing a huge sigh of relief knowing we can now access the treatment that we know will keep Susan healthy and allow her to continue being the happy, confident child she has been," one of the plaintiff parents said in a statement, using a pseudonym for her child.

The offices of Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and Governor Ron DeSantis did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks during a book tour visit at Adventure Outdoors gun shop in Smyrna, Georgia, US March 30, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/ALYSSA POINTER) Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks during a book tour visit at Adventure Outdoors gun shop in Smyrna, Georgia, US March 30, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/ALYSSA POINTER)

Plaintiffs claim the ban violates rights to equal protection

Florida's medical licensing boards adopted bans on gender-affirming care for minors in March, and DeSantis last month signed a similar ban passed by the state legislature. It was the latest of a slew of laws passed by Florida and other states restricting many aspects of transgender people's lives, including medical care, participation in school sports and ability to change identifying documents.

The families said in their complaint that the bans violated their right to equal protection under the US Constitution and parents' right to make medical decisions for their children.

The children in the case range in age from eight to 14. Two have already been prescribed puberty blockers, and all of their parents expect they will need puberty blockers or hormones in the future.

While Wednesday's order is not a final judgment, Hinkle said the plaintiffs were likely to win. He harshly criticized the law as motivated by "bigotry," noting that one state legislator had called transgender witnesses at a public hearing "demons."



Tags United States Equality transgender Ron DeSantis LGBTQ+
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Groundbreaking Israeli cancer treatment has 90% success rate
2

Taliban claims: 'We will conquer Iran soon' amid water dispute

An IRGC Ground Forces commando.
3

Florida man loses arm to an alligator while going to the bathroom

American alligator
4

Chinese ship detained for hoarding British WWII-era weaponry

The Royal Navy battleship HMS Prince of Wales coming in to moor at Singapore, December 4, 1941.
5

Belarus official: West left us no choice but to deploy nuclear arms

Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko during a meeting at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia, February 17, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by