The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Israeli judicial reform talks 'nearing explosion' - Rothman

Israeli President Isaac Herzog in a speech said that the talks were not being drawn out.

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: MAY 22, 2023 16:52
MK Simcha Rothman is seen in the Knesset in Jerusalem, on May 1, 2023. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
MK Simcha Rothman is seen in the Knesset in Jerusalem, on May 1, 2023.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

The negotiations at the President's Residence over the government's judicial reforms are close to collapse, Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee chairman MK Simcha Rothman (Religious Zionism Party), said in an interview on Channel 7 Radio on Monday afternoon.

"Right now, we are mostly seeing hunkering down, and a lack of readiness to agree to anything," Rothman, who is a central proponent of the judicial reforms, said regarding opposition negotiators from the Yesh Atid and National Unity parties.

"If there was will to arrive at an agreement, it would have been reached quickly. The fact that this did not happen shows that they are not interested."

Simcha Rothman

"If there was will to arrive at an agreement, it would have been reached quickly. The fact that this did not happen shows that they are not interested," Rothman added.

Rothman said that he was "committed to instigating changes in the judicial system" with "all of his soul," and that he was "sure that it would happen."

"It is quite simple – if you stop legislation to reach an agreement, and agreements are not reached, then you continue with the legislation," Rothman said.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog is seen speaking at a conference at Reichman University in Herzliya, on May 22, 2023. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90) Israeli President Isaac Herzog is seen speaking at a conference at Reichman University in Herzliya, on May 22, 2023. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

Rothman also claimed that there were people involved in the negotiations who "had an interest in dragging them on" without a limit.

Israel's president says judicial reform talks aren't a waste

President Isaac Herzog in a speech earlier on Monday at Reichman University said that the talks were not being drawn out.

"This process takes time, no one is dragging their feet and no one is wasting time, and, contrary to all of the spin, the talks are very serious and very in-depth. People are giving of themselves and coming to the room with good intentions," the president said.

"No one is selling the foundational values of the country. In-depth discussions are being held about the boundaries between the branches of government. This is how it should be, since for 75 years we did not deal with this," Herzog added.

The president concluded with a warning.

"If I see any malicious acts done to sabotage the process, I will not hesitate to point them out. It is true that there are a lot of bodies outside of the room who are not enjoying the fact that we are holding dialogue within the room, but within the room we are holding serious, significant and responsible dialogue for the good of the nation and the country," Herzog said.

Legislation of the judicial reforms, which aim to strengthen the government's side in the balance of power between it and the judiciary, were frozen on March 27 after widespread protests and a general strike. The bill that progressed furthest is one that would grant the governing coalition a majority in the Judicial Selection Committee, and give it the power to appoint two justices to the High Court of Justice per Knesset term without the opposition or judiciary's consent.



Tags isaac herzog israeli politics democracy Judicial Reform Simcha Rothman
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ancient tablet found on Mount Ebal predates known Hebrew inscriptions

(L-R) XCT reconstruction of the tablet's surface. Semitransparent visualization of the reconstructed tablet
2

Russian T-72 will split US-made Abrams 'like nuts' entering Kyiv - Kadyrov

Russia's T-72 tank
3

Florida rejects Holocaust ed textbooks in clampdown on ‘woke’ instruction

FLORIDA GOV. Ron DeSantis waves during The Jerusalem Post conference titled Celebrate the Faces of Israel at the Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem last week
4

Missing girl recognized from Netflix show, located six years after abduction

Missing child Kayla Unbehaun
5

Six women reversed their aging by 4 years through healthy diet - study

Can we turn back time on our aging? (Illustrative)
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by