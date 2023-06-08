President Isaac Herzog expressed his concern about a "great existential threat to our people, which comes from within," on Thursday during an event organized by the World Jewish Congress (WJC) in Jerusalem.

During the event, over 120 Jewish leaders, from 50 countries and a corresponding group of more than one hundred young Israelis gathered in Jerusalem for a meeting with Herzog as part of the WJC's Jewish Leadership Bridge for the Future.

Herzog said that "we are gradually losing points of contact with one another, losing our connection to the binding story that keeps us whole as one nation," he said.

What else did Herzog say at the WJC event?

Herzog emphasized the unique nature of Israel as a small nation of 15 million people in a sea of 8 billion human beings. However, he noted that not only is there increasing disagreement among different parts of the nation, but there also seems to be a loss of ability to discuss with one another and come out of echo chambers.

President Isaac Herzog at the WJC's Jewish Leadership Bridge for the Future in Jerusalem (credit: SHAHAR AZRAN)

"Alienation and polarization are casting a very real shadow which can endanger our future," Herzog warned. As President of the State of Israel, he has personally committed himself to reversing this trend and has made it one of the overarching goals of his presidency to deepen the dialogue within the nation.

Herzog's goal is to help redefine a binding, inclusive, and sustainable narrative for the nation by encouraging people to hear each other. "This group knows how to talk to each other," he said of those sitting in the room, "but we are talking about millions of human beings around the world and between Israel and world Jewry," he said.

Herzog warmly welcomed the group, declaring, “The Jewish people throughout the globe, our Jewish diaspora, have contributed immensely to this nation building project that is Israel.”

“To that end, these very days, I have launched the Voice of the People Initiative, the President's Initiative for Worldwide Jewish Dialogue, which I call in Hebrew ‘Kol Ha’am Siach Yehudi Olami,’”he explained.

“It is designed to be a platform where we can convene together as a people to hear each other, to plan together, to engage and to strategize on all of the major issue affecting our people. And I believe it holds great potential to mark a new stage in the evolution of the global Jewish conversation,” Herzog explained.

WJC President Ronald S. Lauder underscored the importance of the gathering in comments from New York. “Amid challenging times for the Jewish people worldwide, and in Israel, it’s more important than ever that we recognize what unites us as a people."

The WJC delegation, traveling between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv for activities, is composed of members of the global organization’s Executive Committee, Jewish Diplomatic Corps, Lauder Fellowship and other leading student organizations such as the European Union of Jewish Students, and World Union of Jewish Students. In addition to the meeting with Herzog. A statement on behalf of WJC said that this group, dubbed the Jewish Leadership Bridge for the Future, also included Israelis, members of the Jewish Peoplehood Coalition, powered by Reut, "to discuss issues of concern to world Jewry and formulate common actions to foster Jewish unity," according to the statement.

The three-day program placed an emphasis on building bridges between Israeli and Diaspora thought leaders through in-depth sessions.

Among the highlights was a visit to Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs for meetings with senior officials including Shuli Davidovich, the head of the Bureau for World Jewish Affairs and World Religions, who led a session focused on global and regional issues of concern to world Jewry.