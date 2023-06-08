Eight young children and an adult have been injured in a knife attack in Annecy, a town located in the French Alps, French police told Reuters on Thursday. Three of the children are in critical condition.

The children were about three years old, police said.

French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said on Twitter that adding the attacker had been arrested.

Plusieurs personnes dont des enfants ont été blessés par un individu armé d’un couteau dans un square à Annecy. L’individu a été interpellé grâce à l’intervention très rapide des forces de l’ordre. — Gérald DARMANIN (@GDarmanin) June 8, 2023

BFM TV reported that the attack had happened in a park and that the assailant had been a Syrian asylum seeker.