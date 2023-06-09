The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Unidentified attackers storm restaurant in Somali capital

The attack on the popular upmarket Pearl Restaurant, on the capital's Lido Beach, happened early on Friday evening.

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 9, 2023 21:26
A view shows smoke rising following a car bomb explosion at Somalia's education ministry in Mogadishu, Somalia October 29, 2022 in this picture obtained from social media (photo credit: REUTERS)
A view shows smoke rising following a car bomb explosion at Somalia's education ministry in Mogadishu, Somalia October 29, 2022 in this picture obtained from social media
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Unidentified attackers stormed a restaurant in the Somali capital Mogadishu on Friday using explosives and guns, wounding at least seven people, a witness and the capital's ambulance services said.

"We heard a blast and then gunfire followed. Then we heard another blast. We think the attackers are inside, we still hear an exchange of gunfire," Hussein Mohamed, a waiter at another restaurant nearby, told Reuters.

"The whole area is cordoned by forces."

Abdikadir Abdirahman, the director of Aamin Ambulance Services , said they had so far received seven people who had been wounded at the hotel.

"We are still there for service," he said.

A Somali security officer walks at the entrance of Hotel Hayat, the scene of an al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab group militant attack in Mogadishu, Somalia August 20, 2022 (credit: REUTERS/FEISAL OMAR)A Somali security officer walks at the entrance of Hotel Hayat, the scene of an al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab group militant attack in Mogadishu, Somalia August 20, 2022 (credit: REUTERS/FEISAL OMAR)

A security officer who only identified himself as Ahmed said they were trying to get occupants out of the restaurant.

"The attackers are inside the restaurant," he said.

Who claimed responsibility?

It was not immediately clear who was behind the attack.

In previous similar incidents, the al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab militant group have claimed responsibility.



