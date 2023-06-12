The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Bipartisan Congress letter calls on Europe to 'snapback' Iran sanctions

The representatives pointed to "Iran's significant noncompliance" with the nuclear agreement.

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: JUNE 12, 2023 10:47
European External Action Service (EEAS) Deputy Secretary General Enrique Mora, Iranian Deputy at Ministry of Foreign Affairs Abbas Araghchi and Iran's ambassador to the U.N. nuclear watchdog Kazem Gharibabadi wait for the start of a meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission in Vienna, Austria May 1, 202 (photo credit: EU DELEGATION IN VIENNA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
European External Action Service (EEAS) Deputy Secretary General Enrique Mora, Iranian Deputy at Ministry of Foreign Affairs Abbas Araghchi and Iran's ambassador to the U.N. nuclear watchdog Kazem Gharibabadi wait for the start of a meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission in Vienna, Austria May 1, 202
(photo credit: EU DELEGATION IN VIENNA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

A bipartisan letter from 35 members of Congress called on European parties to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal to "snapback" sanctions on Iran.

Reps Claudia Tenney (R-NY) and Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) led the letter to the leaders of the UK, France, and Germany, urging them to trigger "snapback," which allows any party to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action to unilaterally revert to pre-2015 sanctions on Iran if it violates the deal.

Per the JCPOA's "sunset clauses," the conventional arms embargo on Iran was already lifted; snapback would bring that back, as well as stop the lifting of sanctions on long-range drones and missiles this year and the expiration of nuclear sanctions in 2025.

The representatives pointed to "Iran's significant noncompliance" with the nuclear agreement.

"We ask that you stand together with us...to counter Iran's rapid progress toward nuclear weaponization," they wrote, in the letter first published by Jewish Insider. "Iran’s rapid ascension to becoming a nuclear threshold state and continued noncompliance with the JCPOA is incontestable and a matter of public record, having been verified by several entities, including the independent technical experts at the International Atomic Energy Agency."

A drone is launched during a military exercise in an undisclosed location in Iran, in this handout image obtained on August 25, 2022 (credit: IRANIAN ARMY/WANA/REUTERS) A drone is launched during a military exercise in an undisclosed location in Iran, in this handout image obtained on August 25, 2022 (credit: IRANIAN ARMY/WANA/REUTERS)

The members of Congress argued that "time is running out to curb their nuclear ambitions."

Iran violated the sanctions by arming Russia

Sanctions on Iran's export of long-range drones and ballistic missiles are set to expire on October 18. Iran has been in violation of those sanctions, arming Russia in its war in Ukraine, which makes it "of the utmost importance for you to begin the process of triggering snapback sanctions before the October 2023 expiration," the US representatives wrote.

Other violations include uranium enrichment over the JCPOA limit of 3.67% to the 60% level, and to a lesser extent, to 84%. Uranium must be enriched to 90% purity for a nuclear breakout, though larger quantities of less-enriched uranium can also produce a bomb.

Iran has also accumulated an enriched uranium stockpile beyond the permitted 300 kg; the most recent IAEA report says they have over 10 times as much enriched uranium.

"As our great nations have seen countless times, appeasing belligerent nations does not lead to peace, it only feeds even greater threats to international peace and security."

From the US representatives letter

The US left the Iran nuclear deal in 2018. Snapback sanctions were not in the JCPOA itself, but in a UN Security Council resolution passed at the time; therefore, Washington argued that it could still trigger the mechanism. However, when the US attempted to do so in 2020, other JCPOA parties rejected it.

As such, the members of Congress noted the disagreement on the matter, and "respectfully ask[ed] that the E3 consider taking this important step."

"As our great nations have seen countless times, appeasing belligerent nations does not lead to peace, it only feeds even greater threats to international peace and security," the US representatives wrote.



Tags Iran germany United Kingdom France iran nuclear usa JCPOA
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'New' Beatles songs made by AI bring fans to tears

The Beatles
2

On the brink: Unpacking Israel’s unilateral strike threat against Iran

The Israeli Air Force Independence Day flyover.
3

Five gadgets you better take on your next trip abroad

THE BOBBY Hero Bag.
4

Russia receives new batch of Su-34 fighter-bomber aircraft - report

A Russian Sukhoi Su-34 fighter-bomber fires missiles during the Aviadarts competition, as part of the International Army Games 2021, at the Dubrovichi range outside Ryazan, Russia August 27, 2021.
5

Men shouldn't stand to pee, but sit like Germans do, urologist says

Illustrative image of urinals.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by