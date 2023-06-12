The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
China makes inroads in the Middle East via Saudi Arabia and Iran - analysis

The Chinese ambassador to Iran also spoke recently about how cooperation is improving “day by day” according to Fars News.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Published: JUNE 12, 2023 14:29
IRANIAN FOREIGN Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang during their meeting in Beijing, earlier this month. (photo credit: SAUDI PRESS AGENCY/REUTERS)
IRANIAN FOREIGN Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang during their meeting in Beijing, earlier this month.
China is positioning to change its role in the Gulf and Iran. The Arab-China business conference in Riyadh this week showcases how Beijing is making inroads and also playing a greater role. It comes in the wake of the visit to Saudi Arabia by America’s top diplomat Antony Blinken.  

According to the AFP, the meetings in Saudi Arabia “comes amid growing commercial and diplomatic ties between Beijing and Middle Eastern countries, including a recent landmark Chinese-brokered rapprochement between powerhouses Iran and Saudi Arabia that has shifted regional relations.”

Gulf media had major coverage of this conference and it is clear the Gulf is hedging its bets, seeking more trade with China, but also wanting the traditional military and defense ties it has with the US.  

The tenth annual conference

On the one hand, the current conference is actually the 10th of its kind. However, Saudi Arabia is hosting for the first time, and according to reports more than 3,500 officials from government and business sectors are attending. In addition, there is a free trade deal being negotiated between China and the Gulf Cooperation Council.

“We need to enable and empower our industries to export, so we hope all countries that negotiate with us for free trade deals know we need to protect our new, emerging industries,” Investment Minister Khalid al-Falih said, according to Al-Arabiya.  “We need to provide them with market economics and some kind of protection.” 

The Free Trade Agreement talks go back to 2004. Therefore, what we are seeing is part of a multi-decade process. China is slowly inching its way into the region. “China is the Arab world’s largest trade partner where the total volume of trade exchange between both sides reached $430 billion in 2022,” Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said, according to Al-Arabiya. “The Kingdom accounts for 25 percent of the total trade exchange between China and Arab countries.”  

At the same time, the Chinese ambassador to Iran also spoke recently about how cooperation is improving “day by day” according to Fars News. The messaging by China is clear across the region. It seeks to expand its ties with more countries and this is happening slowly, but it is also a consistent approach.

Many of the countries in the region also prefer the stability that they think Beijing will bring to ties. What that means is they feel the US policies over the last decade have often been a kind of zig-zag. The question for the Gulf states will be whether they can balance the ties with China with the goals they have to ties with the US.  



