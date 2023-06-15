The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
16-year-old girl dies after attempting viral TikTok challenge



By WALLA! TECH
Published: JUNE 15, 2023 11:32
TikTok app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken, July 13, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC)
TikTok app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken, July 13, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC)

A 16-year-old girl in France died after attempting the viral "Scarf Game" on TikTok, a version of the "Blackout Challenge" that claimed the lives of many people last year.

Christy Chibale Dominque Glayor Gayle, a native of Congo, was at home when she tried the dangerous game, which involved tying a clothing item around her neck in a chokehold until she fainted.

Gayle's death is now among other dangerous trends that are common on the popular video platform.

TikTok has taken precautionary measures on its platform

Meanwhile, TikTok has taken steps to remove search results related to the term and added a warning message stating that the expression may "encourage behavior that violates our community guidelines."

A woman holds a smartphone as a TikTok logo is displayed behind in this picture illustration. (credit: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS) A woman holds a smartphone as a TikTok logo is displayed behind in this picture illustration. (credit: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS)

Last summer, girls around Gayle's age (between 12-14) in Argentina and Britain also died from the life-threatening prank designed to garner attention and followers on the platform. TikTok is facing a lawsuit in the United States after two girls from California hanged themselves when attempting the "Blackout Challenge' and watching related videos on TikTok.

The New York Post, which reported on the incident, reached out to TikTok for a response, but the company declined to comment.

However, sources within the company unofficially stated that TikTok is not responsible and that deaths resulting from "Fainting Games" created by young people occurred even before the platform's existence.

Furthermore, all "Scarf Game" videos have since been deleted from TikTok and when searching for the "Scarf Game," a message with explanations about the dangers of the challenge is displayed.



