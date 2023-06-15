The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Russia testing new cruise missiles in strikes -Ukraine

Ukraine has been under heavy barrages from Russian cruise missiles, Iranian-made drones and artillery in recent days. 

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: JUNE 15, 2023 12:49

Updated: JUNE 15, 2023 13:02
A firefighter works at a site of a food warehouse heavily damaged by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Odesa, Ukraine June 14, 2023. (photo credit: Press Service of the Operational Command South of the Ukrainian Armed Forces/Handout via REUTERS)
A firefighter works at a site of a food warehouse heavily damaged by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Odesa, Ukraine June 14, 2023.
(photo credit: Press Service of the Operational Command South of the Ukrainian Armed Forces/Handout via REUTERS)

Russia tested the use of a new cruise missile in strikes on Ukraine on Tuesday, the Ukrainian National Resistance Center claimed on Wednesday. 

The three new model air-launched cruise missiles were fired from Tupolev Tu-95 strategic bombers Tuesday morning. The Ukrainian Air Force said that there was a cruise missile barrage on Tuesday morning from three Tu-95s flying over the Caspian Sea, but said that only one missile reached Ukrainian airspace where it was destroyed. The National Resistance Center claimed that this was due to a new guidance system that was being tested that failed. 

The missiles would ostensibly replace the Kh-101 and Kh-555 missiles, which are also deployed by large bombers. On the same day as the test, the Ukrainian Air Force said that 14 Kh-101 and Kh-555 missiles were launched at Ukraine. Ten of them were intercepted, but the military claimed that at least ten were killed when a residential area was hit, including a five-story building in Kryvyi Rih.

Ukraine under heavy barrages from Russian cruise missiles

Ukraine has been under heavy barrages from Russian cruise missiles, Iranian-made drones and artillery in recent days. 

An unexploded missile is seen amid Ukraine-Russia conflict in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, in this handout picture released March 9, 2022. (credit: Press service of the National Guard of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS) An unexploded missile is seen amid Ukraine-Russia conflict in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, in this handout picture released March 9, 2022. (credit: Press service of the National Guard of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS)

Early Thursday morning four cruise missiles were launched by bombers, three hitting facilities in the Dnipropetrovsk region. One was intercepted. Another twenty suicide drones were launched in the north and south fronts, but all were reported to have been shot down.

As Russia continues to use its missiles to strike deep into the Ukrainian flank, the National Resistance Center said on Monday that the Kremlin planned to enhance its firepower by relocating a Bal coastal missile system from the Black Sea to Bryansk. While normally used to strike naval vessels, the center claimed that the system could also be used to strike land targets.

The National Resistance Center claimed on Tuesday that Russian 122-mm and 152-mm artillery shells produced in 2023 were being found to have defects in Bryansk. Some of the munitions had exploded inside the barrel of the guns. The Ukrainian center claimed that Russian intelligence services were investigating the issue as a result of corruption.

Russia has increased its munitions production many times over since the war began, according to Russian officials. Crimean governor Sergey Aksyonov said on Wednesday that in his region most weapon production had increased by 2.7 times, and for some systems as much as 10 times. 

"All Crimean enterprises of the defense industry are involved in production to the maximum," said Aksyonov. "Over the past six months alone, the volume of output has increased almost 3.5 times, and the number of jobs provided has increased significantly."



Tags Russia ukraine missiles Ukraine-Russia War
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'Anne Frank pornography' being banned in Florida, Texas schools

"Anne Frank's Diary: The Graphic Adaptation"
2

On the brink: Unpacking Israel’s unilateral strike threat against Iran

The Israeli Air Force Independence Day flyover.
3

'Law & Order' actress Diane Neal talks moving to Israel, future plans

DIANE NEAL poses during a photocall for ‘Law and Order: Special Victims Unit’ at the 52nd Monte Carlo Television Festival in Monaco, 2012.
4

Israel received critical Iran intel from IDF soldier's 15-year side project

IDF SWO (res.) E. is seen meeting with senior military officials to discuss Iran in this undated photo.
5

What’s it like to fly an F-35 fighter jet? Test pilot answers questions

AN F-35 jet.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by