The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Taliban administration officials attend peace forum in Norway

The visit took place amidst a severe humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan following 20 years of war

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 15, 2023 15:41

Updated: JUNE 15, 2023 15:51
Taliban fighters hold an Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan flag on the first anniversary of the fall of Kabul on a street in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 15, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/ALI KHARA)
Taliban fighters hold an Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan flag on the first anniversary of the fall of Kabul on a street in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 15, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/ALI KHARA)

Officials from Afghanistan's Taliban administration traveled to Norway this week for meetings with civil society and diplomats at a peace forum, the Norwegian foreign minister said on Thursday.

The visit took place amidst a severe humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan following 20 years of war and as many countries have pulled back on aid after orders from the Taliban that stopped many Afghan female humanitarian staff from working.

"Norway invited three civil servant-level individuals working for the Afghan de facto authorities in Kabul to this year's Oslo Forum. They met Afghan civil society and representatives from other countries to discuss the situation in Afghanistan," Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt told Reuters.

The Taliban administration has not been formally recognized by any foreign government since taking over the country in 2021 as foreign troops withdrew.

A UN official said the United Nation's Secretary General's Special Representative to Afghanistan Roza Otunbayeva attended the closed-door meeting.

UN travel bans

Though some senior Taliban leaders are normally prevented from leaving the country due to UN travel bans, other officials are able to travel or receive exemptions to do so and have held meetings with officials abroad including in Qatar, Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates.

In 2022, the Taliban's acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi attended a meeting in Oslo.

"Isolating Afghanistan now will be unfortunate, both for the Afghan people and for the international community. It could worsen the situation in Afghanistan, and it could let ... groups such as the ISKP get a stronger foothold in the country. This would also pose a security risk for Europe," Huitfeldt said, referring to Islamic State.

A spokesperson for the Taliban-run foreign ministry did not respond to request for comment. Afghan broadcaster Tolo News reported officials from the foreign, defense and interior ministries had traveled to Norway.



Tags United Nations norway taliban afghanistan
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'Anne Frank pornography' being banned in Florida, Texas schools

"Anne Frank's Diary: The Graphic Adaptation"
2

On the brink: Unpacking Israel’s unilateral strike threat against Iran

The Israeli Air Force Independence Day flyover.
3

'Law & Order' actress Diane Neal talks moving to Israel, future plans

DIANE NEAL poses during a photocall for ‘Law and Order: Special Victims Unit’ at the 52nd Monte Carlo Television Festival in Monaco, 2012.
4

Israel received critical Iran intel from IDF soldier's 15-year side project

IDF SWO (res.) E. is seen meeting with senior military officials to discuss Iran in this undated photo.
5

What’s it like to fly an F-35 fighter jet? Test pilot answers questions

AN F-35 jet.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by