The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

To Hel and back? Not on bus 666 after Polish operator changes number

Hel is a magnet for holidaymakers who are attracted by its sandy beaches and forest trails.

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 15, 2023 18:14
General view of Hel Peninsula, Poland, November 4, 2010. (photo credit: REUTERS)
General view of Hel Peninsula, Poland, November 4, 2010.
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Passengers taking the highway to Hel will no longer be able to travel on bus 666 after the local public transport operator changed the number of a service travelling to the popular Polish seaside resort following criticism from religious groups.

Hel is a magnet for holidaymakers who are attracted by its sandy beaches and forest trails, which bear scant resemblance to the fiery pit of eternal damnation its name evokes in the minds of English speakers.

Debate over bus 666

Tourists and locals alike have long seen the funny side of the name and for many bus 666, referencing the 'number of the beast' which is associated with Satan, was a harmless joke.

Christians United for Israel and the Jewish Agency took three Christian influencers to Poland to learn about the Holocaust and the work they are doing to help Jewish Ukrainian refugees. Shown here: The mission meets new immigrants at Ben-Gurion Airport. (credit: CUFI) Christians United for Israel and the Jewish Agency took three Christian influencers to Poland to learn about the Holocaust and the work they are doing to help Jewish Ukrainian refugees. Shown here: The mission meets new immigrants at Ben-Gurion Airport. (credit: CUFI)

However, not everybody found it amusing and the service had run into criticism from some people who felt it offended their religious sensitivities.

"The Management Board buckled under the weight of letters and requests that were sent to us, maybe not in large numbers, but cyclically for many years with a request to change the line number," said Marcin Szwaczyk from local bus company PKS Gdynia.

The company has now decided to change the number to 669, Szwaczyk said, adding that complaints had been received from individuals and Christian groups for almost 10 years.

In 2018, Catholic group Fronda labelled the use of the number as "Satanic stupidity".

"Hell is the negation of humanity. It is eternal death and suffering," the group wrote in an article. "You can only laugh at this reality if you simply don't understand what it is."

The new 669 summer service will start running on June 24, but Szwaczyk did not rule out a return for the 666 if passengers demand it.

"If in fact the response is large and strong enough to restore the line 666, it seems to me that we will listen to our passengers and change this number," he said.



Tags beach poland Christians bus
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'Anne Frank pornography' being banned in Florida, Texas schools

"Anne Frank's Diary: The Graphic Adaptation"
2

On the brink: Unpacking Israel’s unilateral strike threat against Iran

The Israeli Air Force Independence Day flyover.
3

'Law & Order' actress Diane Neal talks moving to Israel, future plans

DIANE NEAL poses during a photocall for ‘Law and Order: Special Victims Unit’ at the 52nd Monte Carlo Television Festival in Monaco, 2012.
4

Israel received critical Iran intel from IDF soldier's 15-year side project

IDF SWO (res.) E. is seen meeting with senior military officials to discuss Iran in this undated photo.
5

What’s it like to fly an F-35 fighter jet? Test pilot answers questions

AN F-35 jet.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by