The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

US Supreme Court turns away case on charter school's mandatory skirts for girls

Turning away an appeal by Charter Day School Inc, the justices left in place a lower court's decision that the dress code discriminates against students based on gender in violation the Constitution

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 26, 2023 16:56
THE US Supreme Court building in Washington: As many in Israel believe today, the Anti-Federalists, who opposed the constitution, objected to governorship by the court and feared such power granted to the court could render it an absolute ruler. (photo credit: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST)
THE US Supreme Court building in Washington: As many in Israel believe today, the Anti-Federalists, who opposed the constitution, objected to governorship by the court and feared such power granted to the court could render it an absolute ruler.
(photo credit: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST)

The US Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a North Carolina public charter school's defense of its blocked requirement that girls wear skirts - a student uniform policy that its founder explained is aimed at treating women like "fragile vessels."

Turning away an appeal by Charter Day School Inc, the justices left in place a lower court's decision that the dress code discriminates against students based on gender in violation the US Constitution's 14th Amendment promise of equal protection under the law.

Charter schools in North Carolina are tuition-free, open to attendance by all, and receive state funding for each student. They are run by private, nonprofit corporations rather than a public school district.

'Mutual respect between boys and girls'

All boys who attend the day school are required to wear kippot and there is a conservative school uniform, including skirts for girls (credit: MAAYAN HOFFMAN)All boys who attend the day school are required to wear kippot and there is a conservative school uniform, including skirts for girls (credit: MAAYAN HOFFMAN)

At issue in the case was whether Charter Day School in the southeastern North Carolina town of Leland, which offers a "traditional-values-based education" to students from kindergarten to Grade 8, was subject to the Constitution's equal protection provision when it enforced the skirt policy.

The school said its uniform policy was designed to foster classroom discipline and "mutual respect between boys and girls."

The school's founder, Baker Mitchell, told parents that the policy is aimed at preserving chivalry, with women "regarded as a fragile vessel that men are supposed to take care of and honor," according to court papers. Boys may wear pants or shorts.

Represented by the American Civil Liberties Union, three students and their parents or guardians sued the school alleging that the skirts requirement is rooted in gender stereotypes, violating the 14th Amendment.

The plaintiffs sued under a federal law commonly known as Section 1983 that allows individuals to take state officials to court for alleged violations of their constitutional or statutory rights. The school defended against the lawsuit by claiming it is not a state actor and therefore cannot be sued under Section 1983.

The Richmond, Virginia-based 4th US  Circuit Court of Appeals in 2022 ruled that charter schools in North Carolina are state actors because they are publicly funded, their employees are considered public school employees and the state has delegated to them a duty to educate students. The 4th Circuit then found Charter Day School's dress code unconstitutional.

The skirt requirement telegraphs to children that female students are fragile and warrant different treatment than males - "stereotypes with potentially devastating consequences for young girls," the 4th Circuit ruling stated.

In its appeal, the school said the 4th Circuit's ruling undermines charter schools by treating "private operators as the constitutional equivalent of government-run schools, squelching innovation and restricting parental choice."

Asked by the Supreme Court to weigh in on whether or not to hear the case, President Joe Biden's administration filed a brief urging the justices to deny the school's appeal.



Tags Supreme Court Gender women and girls dress code
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Saudi farm brings Arizona water controversy to boiling point

TOURISTS ARE seen on a beach in the Aqaba Gulf in front of the island of Tiran. Could its transfer from Saudi Arabia to Egypt help trigger a deal between Saudi and Israel?
2

Biden admin. won't acknowledge Iran deal explicitly to skirt Congress - analysis

Atomic symbol and USA and Iranian flags are seen in this illustration taken, September 8, 2022.
3

Nazi-smuggling submarine found in Argentina causes international stir

USS Gato off Mare Island Navy Yard, November 29, 1944
4

Pumping groundwater has caused the Earth's rotation to shift - study

The Earth is seen rotating in space (Illustrative).
5

Four dead in West Bank shooting attack, Hamas claims responsibility
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by