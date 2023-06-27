The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Titanic museums criticized for honoring Titan sub victims

The two Titanic museums held memorial ceremonies in which the names of the five Titan victims were added to the list of Titanic’s victims.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 27, 2023 09:38
A view of a truck with an OceanGate branding within the boatyard near the company headquarters at the Port of Everett complex in Everett, Washington, US June 22, 2023. (photo credit: REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight)
A view of a truck with an OceanGate branding within the boatyard near the company headquarters at the Port of Everett complex in Everett, Washington, US June 22, 2023.
(photo credit: REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight)

Two Titanic museums in the US are being criticized for holding memorials in honor of the five people who died on a deep-sea expedition to the famous shipwreck last week.

The Titan submersible was a few hours into its descent to view the wreckage of the Titanic when it lost communication with the surface.

After several days of intensive searching for the missing vessel, the Titan’s hull was located and authorities determined that the submersible had suffered a catastrophic implosion which had killed everyone onboard

The two Titanic museums held memorial ceremonies in which the names of the five Titan victims were added to the list of Titanic’s victims. The ceremonies included speeches and had a turnout of around 250 people. 

“Every day we pay tribute to the 2,208 passengers that were onboard the Titanic,” museum employee Jamie Terrell told KY3. 

“Their legacy will be their memory. We get to be the ambassadors for that and we take great honor in that. Today we’re adding five more names.”

THE ‘TITANIC,’ 1912, prior to the calamity. (credit: PICRYL) THE ‘TITANIC,’ 1912, prior to the calamity. (credit: PICRYL)

Both museums, one in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, and the other in Branson, Missouri, are owned by John Joslyn, who was part of the 1987 expedition to Titanic. Also on the 1987 expedition was Paul-Henri Nargeolet, one of the five victims who died in the Titan’s implosion. 

Criticism of the memorials 

Not everyone was receptive to the museum’s decision. The Titan incident has been subject to much controversy, some of which is aimed at OceanGate, the company that provided the submersible for the expedition, and some of which is aimed at the Titan passengers themselves.

The majority of passengers onboard Titan were billionaires who had paid 250k in order to see the wreckage of Titanic. The failed expedition was criticized online as a dangerous and unnecessary flaunting of wealth.

Social media similarly spoke up about the two museums choosing to include those who died on Titan with those who died on Titanic itself.

“Imagine someone accidentally falling into the reflecting pool at the World Trade Center and drowning and getting added to the 9/11 memorial,” one commenter wrote on Twitter.



