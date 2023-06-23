The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Family of Titan victim outraged by submarine-themed ball at his college

The family of Hamish Harding, one of the passengers who perished on the Titan submersible, criticized his alma mater for throwing an underwater themed ball with submarine decorations.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 23, 2023 21:01

Updated: JUNE 23, 2023 21:02
The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph. (photo credit: OceanGate Expeditions/Handout via REUTERS)
The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph.
(photo credit: OceanGate Expeditions/Handout via REUTERS)

The family of Hamish Harding, a British billionaire who went missing on the Titan submersible and is presumed dead, is outraged following an underwater themed ball held by Harding’s alma mater, Pembroke College at Cambridge University. 

The May Ball is held every two years at Pembroke College and is open to all Cambridge University students and their guests. The theme of this year’s ball was called “Nautilus: Into The Depths”, in a reference to Jules Verne’s classic science fiction novel Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea.

Photos from the ball posted on social media showed an assortment of submarine and underwater themed decorations, and attendees were entertained by nautical themed music - including Celine Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On”, the theme song of the movie Titanic. 

The Titan submersible, which was on an expedition to visit the wreckage of Titanic, went missing on June 18. At the time of the May Ball on June 21, authorities said the passengers onboard the Titan had only hours of air left if the sub was still intact. 

Attendees of the ball paid £175 per ticket and the festivities went on until 5 A.M, according to the Cambridge Tab, Cambridge University’s student-run news site. The May Ball website has since been taken down and their Instagram has been made private. 

A satellite image shows ships taking part in the search and rescue operations associated with the missing Titan submersible near the wreck of the Titanic, June 22, 2023 (credit: MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS) A satellite image shows ships taking part in the search and rescue operations associated with the missing Titan submersible near the wreck of the Titanic, June 22, 2023 (credit: MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

The Tab interviewed students who attended about their experience and several acknowledged the unfortunate timing of having an underwater themed ball with submarine decor while a submersible was missing. 

Many of the students were unaware that one of the missing passengers was a Pembroke College alum and said they wished they had known beforehand. 

“There was a painful irony in the missing submarine at the same time as the ‘into the depths’ theme,” one student is quoted as saying to the Tab. Another called the news “unsettling” and said “it has really cast a shadow over the night for me.”

The organizers of the event defended their decision to go through with the party, saying that they could not change anything as the theme had been chosen months ago. 

“We are aware of the worrying news about Pembroke alumnus Hamish Harding. Today’s May Ball theme was chosen many months ago and if we could change it now, we would," the May Ball committee said in an official statement. 

“All we can say is that we sincerely hope that Mr. Harding and the others on board the submarine will be found safe and well. Our thoughts go out to the Harding family at this very difficult time.”

Harding's family speaks out

Harding’s cousin, Kathleen Cosnett, criticized students for attending and said the event was in “extremely bad taste.”

“That’s terrible – polite courtesy has missed out on quite a few generations,” Cosnett told the Telegraph.

“Ridiculous. They would have had a record of him studying there, I would have thought,” she said. They ought to think more than twice, and show consideration. Perhaps we are lucky they didn’t play Yellow Submarine. But perhaps they are not old enough for that.”

Cosnett also blamed OceanGate, the company which operated Titan, for taking too long to alert authorities and begin a rescue search. 

"It’s very frightening,”  she said in her interview to the Telegraph. “It took so long for them to get going to rescue them, it’s far too long. I would have thought three hours would be the bare minimum.”

Debris from the submersible was found on Thursday and experts believe that the sub was destroyed in a catastrophic implosion. While no bodies have been recovered, all five passengers including Hamish Harding have officially been pronounced dead by the US Coast Guard. 



Tags Ship ocean Titanic Submarine Atlantic Ocean
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Saudi Arabia, China undermine US influence in Middle East - analysis

CHINESE PRESIDENT Xi Jinping meets with then-Saudi deputy crown prince Mohammed bin Salman during the G20 Summit in Zhejiang province, China, in 2016.
2

Four dead in West Bank shooting attack, Hamas claims responsibility
3

Biden admin. won't acknowledge Iran deal explicitly to skirt Congress - analysis

Atomic symbol and USA and Iranian flags are seen in this illustration taken, September 8, 2022.
4

Pumping groundwater has caused the Earth's rotation to shift - study

The Earth is seen rotating in space (Illustrative).
5

'Anne Frank pornography' being banned in Florida, Texas schools

"Anne Frank's Diary: The Graphic Adaptation"
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by