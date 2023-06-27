The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Sudanese in Israel watch in anguish as Darfur violence unfolds

Residents have blamed the violence on Arab militias known as "Janjaweed" and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a faction that has been fighting the army in the capital Khartoum and other areas of Sudan.

By REUTERS
Published: JUNE 27, 2023 16:23
The daughter of Sudanese asylum seekers, four-year-old Ilav looks on as she sits in the Masalit tribe community centre in southern Tel Aviv, Israel June 24, 2023. (photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
The daughter of Sudanese asylum seekers, four-year-old Ilav looks on as she sits in the Masalit tribe community centre in southern Tel Aviv, Israel June 24, 2023.
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)

Members of Sudan's Masalit tribe in Israel are watching in torment as family and friends have been caught up in factional bloodshed in Sudan's Darfur region that has sent tens of thousands of people fleeing into neighboring Chad.

Residents have blamed the violence, centered in the city of El Geneina, on Arab militias known as "Janjaweed" and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a faction that has been fighting the army in the capital Khartoum and other areas of Sudan since April 15.

"There's no internet there but we still have connections to people who are telling us what is happening in El Geneina now," Usumain Baraka, head of the Masalit tribe in Israel, told Reuters.

"The Janjaweed people are going home by home trying to open the windows and doors and killing people. Going from home to home asking, 'Are you from the Masalit tribe?'"

Just over 5,000 Sudanese people live in Israel, mainly in Tel Aviv, dating to when the brutal conflict escalated in Darfur in 2003.

Israel's aid to Sudan

Boukary Mandela, 43, an asylum seeker and truck driver from Darfur in Sudan sits in front of pictures of the current and past sultans of the Masalit tribe in the Masalit tribe community centre in southern Tel Aviv, Israel June 24, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN) Boukary Mandela, 43, an asylum seeker and truck driver from Darfur in Sudan sits in front of pictures of the current and past sultans of the Masalit tribe in the Masalit tribe community centre in southern Tel Aviv, Israel June 24, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)

At the time, Sudan's government and the Janjaweed were accused of widespread atrocities as they acted to crush an insurgency by rebels complaining of discrimination.

Last week the United Nations raised the alarm over ethnically motivated targeting and killings of Masalit, who comprise the largest single community in El Geneina, amid fears of a repeat of the atrocities.

Baraka said the community in Israel is collecting money to send to refugees in Chad so they can buy food, water and medicine.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Saudi farm brings Arizona water controversy to boiling point

TOURISTS ARE seen on a beach in the Aqaba Gulf in front of the island of Tiran. Could its transfer from Saudi Arabia to Egypt help trigger a deal between Saudi and Israel?
2

Biden admin. won't acknowledge Iran deal explicitly to skirt Congress - analysis

Atomic symbol and USA and Iranian flags are seen in this illustration taken, September 8, 2022.
3

Nazi-smuggling submarine found in Argentina causes international stir

USS Gato off Mare Island Navy Yard, November 29, 1944
4

Pumping groundwater has caused the Earth's rotation to shift - study

The Earth is seen rotating in space (Illustrative).
5

Four dead in West Bank shooting attack, Hamas claims responsibility
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by