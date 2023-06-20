Israel joins Sudan humanitarian aid effort

Israel pledged humanitarian aid for Sudan this week, as part of a UN-led effort to help the African state recover from its recent civil war.

Foreign Minister Eli Cohen took part in the High-Level Pledging Event for Sudan and the Region, a video conference of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, led by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Yesterday I addressed on behalf of Israel the High-Level Pledging Event for Sudan and the Region organised by OCHA and reiterated Israel’s commitment to the people of Sudan.“In the spirit of peace between our peoples, we express our solidarity and support and extend a helping… pic.twitter.com/FNY1Xob0Y6 — אלי כהן | Eli Cohen (@elicoh1) June 20, 2023

“In the spirit of peace between our peoples, we express our solidarity and support and extend a helping hand,” Cohen said.

Jerusalem and Khartoum began a normalization process in 2020, on the heels of the Abraham Accords that saw Israel establish relations with the UAE and Bahrain, and later Morocco. Cohen, then intelligence minister, and Foreign Ministry Director-General Ronen Levy, then an envoy to Arab states with which Israel did not have relations, known under the code name “Maoz,” flew multiple times to build relations with Sudan in early 2021. However, the civil war in Sudan disrupted the process.

An aerial view of the black smoke and flames at a market in Omdurman, Khartoum North, Sudan, May 17, 2023 in this screengrab obtained from a handout video. (credit: VIDEO OBTAINED BY REUTERS/Handout via REUTERS)

Cohen said in Monday’s meeting that Israel is committed to helping maintain the calm in Sudan. Israel is willing to take active steps with other partners to rebuild the country’s food stores and budget resources to that end, he stated.

“Israel stands with Sudan in its difficult moments,” Cohen stated. “We are acting on becoming full partners in regional growth and stability…Essential aid in food security is the most immediate need for the Sudanese people in this time of crisis. Israel is ready to help with its knowledge and resources to improve the situation in Sudan.”

The foreign minister said Israel will continue to try to normalize relations and make peace with more countries.

Israel in conference alongside states without diplomatic relations

Among the participants in the conference were leading figures in states with which Israel does not have diplomatic relations, such as Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan.

Saudi-Arabia hosted the sides to the war in Jeddah as part of a Saudi-American de-escalation effort in May. The latest Saudi-led ceasefire effort took place over the weekend.

Prince Faisal said that he hoped the efforts would protect civilians and ensure aid is delivered to those in need, Saudi-based Arab News reported. Saudi Arabia provided $100 million in aid since the beginning of the crisis, including food, health supplies and shelter.