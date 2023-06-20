The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israel joins Sudan humanitarian aid effort

Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said Israel is committed to helping maintain the calm in Sudan.

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: JUNE 20, 2023 12:38
SUDAN’S SOVEREIGN council head General Abdel al-Fattah Burhan meets Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen in Khartoum on February 2. (photo credit: Sudan Sovereignty Council Press Office/Handout/ Via Reuters)
SUDAN’S SOVEREIGN council head General Abdel al-Fattah Burhan meets Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen in Khartoum on February 2.
(photo credit: Sudan Sovereignty Council Press Office/Handout/ Via Reuters)

Israel pledged humanitarian aid for Sudan this week, as part of a UN-led effort to help the African state recover from its recent civil war.

Foreign Minister Eli Cohen took part in the High-Level Pledging Event for Sudan and the Region, a video conference of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, led by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

“In the spirit of peace between our peoples, we express our solidarity and support and extend a helping hand,” Cohen said.

Jerusalem and Khartoum began a normalization process in 2020, on the heels of the Abraham Accords that saw Israel establish relations with the UAE and Bahrain, and later Morocco. Cohen, then intelligence minister, and Foreign Ministry Director-General Ronen Levy, then an envoy to Arab states with which Israel did not have relations, known under the code name “Maoz,” flew multiple times to build relations with Sudan in early 2021. However, the civil war in Sudan disrupted the process.

An aerial view of the black smoke and flames at a market in Omdurman, Khartoum North, Sudan, May 17, 2023 in this screengrab obtained from a handout video. (credit: VIDEO OBTAINED BY REUTERS/Handout via REUTERS) An aerial view of the black smoke and flames at a market in Omdurman, Khartoum North, Sudan, May 17, 2023 in this screengrab obtained from a handout video. (credit: VIDEO OBTAINED BY REUTERS/Handout via REUTERS)

Cohen said in Monday’s meeting that Israel is committed to helping maintain the calm in Sudan. Israel is willing to take active steps with other partners to rebuild the country’s food stores and budget resources to that end, he stated.

“Israel stands with Sudan in its difficult moments,” Cohen stated. “We are acting on becoming full partners in regional growth and stability…Essential aid in food security is the most immediate need for the Sudanese people in this time of crisis. Israel is ready to help with its knowledge and resources to improve the situation in Sudan.”

The foreign minister said Israel will continue to try to normalize relations and make peace with more countries.

Israel in conference alongside states without diplomatic relations

Among the participants in the conference were leading figures in states with which Israel does not have diplomatic relations, such as Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan.

Saudi-Arabia hosted the sides to the war in Jeddah as part of a Saudi-American de-escalation effort in May. The latest Saudi-led ceasefire effort took place over the weekend.

Prince Faisal said that he hoped the efforts would protect civilians and ensure aid is delivered to those in need, Saudi-based Arab News reported. Saudi Arabia provided $100 million in aid since the beginning of the crisis, including food, health supplies and shelter.



Tags Israel United Nations sudan eli cohen humanitarian aid
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'Anne Frank pornography' being banned in Florida, Texas schools

"Anne Frank's Diary: The Graphic Adaptation"
2

Saudi Arabia, China undermine US influence in Middle East - analysis

CHINESE PRESIDENT Xi Jinping meets with then-Saudi deputy crown prince Mohammed bin Salman during the G20 Summit in Zhejiang province, China, in 2016.
3

'Law & Order' actress Diane Neal talks moving to Israel, future plans

DIANE NEAL poses during a photocall for ‘Law and Order: Special Victims Unit’ at the 52nd Monte Carlo Television Festival in Monaco, 2012.
4

Russia's Putin attacks Jewish heritage of Ukraine's Zelensky

UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT Volodymyr Zelensky takes part in a commemoration ceremony for the victims of the massacre of Jews at Babyn Yar during the Holocaust, in January.
5

Nuclear deal nears, freeing Iranian funds and US prisoners

US President Joe Biden and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by